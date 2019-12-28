Experienced defender David Webster joins Finn Harps

Former St Patrick's Athletic defender David Webster has joined Finn Harps ahead of the new season.

The former St. Pats, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers defender is the second new face to join Ollie Horgan's squad. His arrival comes at the end of a week in which former Galway United midfielder Ryan Connolly also signed for Harps.

Dubliner Webster (30) is a highly regarded defender who is well experienced at the top level. He played with Shamrock Rovers and Waterford FC and last season, featured 25 times for Pats, helping them to a fifth place finish in the league.

The new signing has been speaking to the Finn Harps website:

“I’d like to start off by thanking Ollie and the club for giving me this opportunity," he said.

"Ollie laid out the challenges ahead and his ambitions for the club to kick on next season and hopefully I can come in and compliment the quality that already exists in the squad. I’m excited for the new season and what we can do.”

Naturally, Horgan is pleased with his latest signing.

“Dave is a very talented player and has a lot of experience under his belt," the Harps boss said.

"We might have lost a couple of our more experienced lads over the past month or so but Dave has been around the league a long time and he’ll bring that to the squad. He's up for the fight and we're delighted to have him aboard.”