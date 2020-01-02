Harps will have a number of players on trial as training resumes

Finn Harps will resume pre-season training today - and manager Ollie Horgan is set to watch a number of players on trial.

With the Premier Division campaign kicking off on February 14, he has just six weeks to assemble a squad.

With almost half of last season's first team panel having departing or still out of contract, Horgan is busy trying to get a new squad together.

He confirmed that he will look at a number of players on trail.

And he is still hoping to secure one or two players on loan.

"We are hoping to get one or two players but clubs often don't loan out players until just before the new season starts when they know what they have," he explained. "Most loan deals won't happen until the end of January or start of February."

“We are looking at a number of loan deals but they may or may not happen," he said.

Meanwhile, pre-season preparations have been boosted by the signings of two high-profile players, experienced St. Patrick’s Athletic defender David Webster, and former Galway United captain Ryan Connolly.

Among the other players already confirmed for next season are: Mark Anthony McGinley, Sam Todd, Mark Coyle, Ruairi Harkin, Tony McNamee, Stephen Doherty, Kieran Farren, Mark Timlin and Gareth Harkin while Aidy Delap will be on loan from Derry City.

Several important members of last season’s squad have departed for pastures new, including club captain Keith Cowan (Glentoran), Harry Ascroft (Dandenong Thunder, Australia), and Mikey Place and Josh Smith (Galway United). Striker Nathan Boyle has also left while the influential Raffaele Cretaro has retired from senior soccer and defender Niall Logue has gone to the United States.

Also away is Daniel O’Reilly, the Supporter’s Player of the Year with Finn Harps in 2019. He has signed for newly promoted Shelbourne. And the long-serving Ciaran Gallagher has ended his senior career, although he will be the club’s goalkeeping coach.

The first game of the 2020 Premier Division campaign is at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday, February 14.

Two friendlies are being lined up against Longford and UCD - both away - and a number of other pre-season games will be confirmed in the coming weeks.