Macca bags a brace as Convoy's good form continues

Darren McElwaine knew where the net was during his days playing in the Ulster Senior League with Letterkenny Rovers.

And ‘Macca’ hasn’t lost his touch after moving back to his home-town club Convoy Arsenal this season.

The striker bagged a couple of goals as Convoy eased to a 4-0 win over Letterbarrow Celtic at Orchard Park.

The win moves Arsenal to within a point of league leaders Glenea United. It’s six wins from seven games now and with a game in hand, Convoy are well placed to challenge for the title.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the big game in the Premier Division saw Kilmacrennan Celtic and Cappry Rovers share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

In Division Two the leaders Whitestrand United enjoyed a 5-0 win over Glenree

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Fintown Harps AFC 2 v 0 Glenea United Reserves

The League got back to action after the Christmas recess with the first action of 2020 taking place at Pairc Achla in Fintown on Saturday.

Fintown took an early lead when a corner was diverted past the visiting keeper amid a scramble.

Fintown pressed hard and put the Glenea back-line under real pressure. Glenea had three good chances but they were denied on each occasion by a competent Adam Molloy in goals for Fintown.

Mid-way through the first-half Fintown broke and a pinpoint pass played into Odhran Mc Callig saw the front man rifle a bullet of a shot past the keeper to double Fintown’s advantage. Throughout the second-half Glenea pushed hard to get back into the game but with Molloy in fine form in goals it wasn’t going to be their day.

. Referee: Brian O’ Kane.





Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town 1 v 1 Bonagee United

(No Report Submitted)



Drumkeen United 2 v 1 Cranford United

A late second-half winner from Aaron Doherty claimed all three points for Drumkeen after yet another tight encounter with Cranford on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors got off to a dream start when Kevin Doherty fired them ahead in the opening minutes of the game. Despite the early setback Drumkeen responded well and Jamie Gallagher should have equalised but his effort hit the post.

Drumkeen dominated most of the first-half but could not find an equaliser. Despite all their dominance they nearly fell further behind late in the half when Kevin Doherty nearly had his and Cranford's second but this time he fired wide of the post.

Drumkeen did get back on level terms just before half time when Gary Patton headed home from a Benny Bonner free kick. The home team started the second half well and forced a series of corners during which Aidan Martin headed narrowly wide. Just after that Benny Bonner also saw a great free kick strike the crossbar.

At a goal apiece this game was still very much in the balance and could have gone either way but then Aaron Doherty poked home a Benny Bonner corner to give the home team the lead and what would prove to be the winning goal.

Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Castlefinn Celtic

Keadue Rovers maintained their excellent home form with this vital victory over Castlefinn at Central Park on Sunday to move up close to mid-table.

In decent conditions, Keadue had a good opening few minutes, though the visitors were starting to get on top after five minutes.

On seventeen minutes, following a slip in the home defence, Castlefinn were through but shot wide, while a minute later, Shaun Yank Boyle had an effort over the bar from inside the box.

On 23 minutes, another chance for the visitors from a defensive mix-up was well saved by Danny Rodgers. Then on 25 minutes, Raymond Foy was just wide after a good move.



Following a good spell, Keadue took the lead on forty minutes. A good cross from Hugh Moy was brilliantly dispatched by a Shaun Yank Boyle header to the corner of the net. A few minutes later it should’ve been two when Boyle was wide with another good header

At the start of the second half Castlefin were pinning Keadue back but the home side were content to hit on the break with Aidan Mc Hugh’s effort going over.

Castlefinn were awarded a penalty late in the half. Emmet White stepped up to take the penalty but Danny Rodgers pulled off a good save. Two minutes later the visitors were level following a pacey move with a cross from the right well converted by Emmet White. Following a number of substitutions on both sides, openings were still being made and when it looked like finishing a draw, an excellent run from Adam Neely broke through the home defence, took it past the keeper and it rolled into the corner for a great winning goal.

Best for Castlefinn were Emmet White, Marty Owens and Raymond Foy while best for Keadue were Shaun Yank Boyle, Hugh Moy, Adam Neely and Aidan McHugh.

Referee: Andrew Mullin.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 v 1 Cappry Rovers

See report elsewhere on this web page



Kildrum Tigers 4 v 0 Milford United

After a scoreless first half at Station Road it was all action in the second period. Only two minutes into the half, after a neat move down the left, Kevin McHugh smashed in Lynch’s cross to give the Tigers the advantage. Milford had their best chance of the game when Ryan Campbell beat the offside trap and his almost perfect lob over Rory Carr came back off the post.

Kildrum made them pay just minutes later when Odhran Mc Macken made it two from close range. Kevin McHugh added another, Chris Cronin also scored as Kildrum saw off Milford for the three points.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 0 v 2 Rathmullan Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic have pulled level on points with Ballybofey United after this away win on Sunday at Dreenan. Ballybofey will not be happy with the result, gained by two second half goals.

The first half produced no goals and nothing of any note as far as chances were concerned. The most influential occurrence was undoubtably the reduction to ten men of the Ballybofey team. This gave Rathmullan a distinct advantage and Eoin Sheridan put them into the lead on sixty-two minutes. Ballybofey did have two half-chances to get level but it was all over on eighty-two minutes when Kevin Doran ran through and Chris Patton, the Ballybofey goalkeeper, saw his clearance cannon off the inrushing forward and there was no way he could recover as Doran wheeled away in celebration as the ball ran into the empty net. Referee: Gerard Devine

St. Catherines 6 v 1 Lifford Celtic

The home team started the brightest surprising the visitors with some quick direct passing.

This bright start paid off after only seven minutes when a long through ball was latched on to by Paul O’ Hare and he beat the Lifford keeper low to his left. The teams were evenly matched for the next 35minutes but a two-goal blitz within two minutes from Conor Doherty and Barry Cannon made it 3-0 at the break.

Kevin Lynch scored on 55 minutes for the visitors but this never really sparked a fight-back and a young St. Catherines side were hungry for more goals. Some excellent football produced three more goals for the Saints before the final whistle. Two individual strikes from sub Ryan Cunningham and an easy tap-in for Cannon leaving the final score 6-1 at Emerald Park.

Evan Broderick was excellent in the middle of the field for St. Catherines and orchestrated a vital win.



Convoy Arsenal 4 v 0 Letterbarrow Celtic

Convoy Arsenal welcomed Letterbarrow Celtic to Orchard Park and the home side dominated possession from the start. Darren Mc Elwaine opened the scoring in the tenth minute and Macca headed home Anthony Bogle’s cross for his second of the match on the half hour mark.

Convoy pushed on in the second half with Anthony Bogle getting the third from the penalty spot. Macca in search of the hat-trick had a shot rebound off the post and another effort saved. John Doran got the fourth for Convoy in the last five minutes with a fine curling shot from outside the area.





Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic 5 v 2 Lagan Harps

The Curragh welcomed Lagan to the sports complex in Killygordan. The home team started well, passing the ball around nicely and got their reward on seven minutes when captain Mickey O’ Brien headed home from a great corner from Mikey Grant. Then Lagan started to play well and got their first goal on twenty-five minutes. It stayed 1-1 until half-time.

The second-half saw Curragh make a few changes and on sixty minutes they got their second, again from a Grant corner that fell nicely for James Sweeney who scored a goal of the season contender.

That was the kick the home side needed and on seventy minutes Tim Callaghan broke through and made it three and two minutes later Callaghan scored again. It was all Curragh from then, with Gary Doherty netting a fifth for the home side.

A long ball over the top caught the home defence out when Lagan got their second.



Whitestrand United 4 v 0 Glenree United

(No Report Submitted)



Swilly Rovers 3 v 1 Gweedore United

The game was dominated by defences with most of the play being bogged down in midfield. Swilly did have a few guilt-edged chances but were unable to convert.

t took a bit of quality to break the deadlock and it was the hosts who took the lead after sixty minutes when Marty Mc Daid finished neatly after good build up work from Ryan McDaid out on the wing.

Swilly continued to dominate and as the game headed towards the 70th minute Paddy Sheridan scored a wonder goal from 25 yards. A goal of the season contender.

Gweedore United then started to get a foothold in the game. A few dangerous balls arrived into the Swilly box and only for the defensive qualities of Columba O’ Donnell and Damien Friel the hosts may have found themselves conceding. Swilly to be fair started to assert themselves again soon after this. Against the run of play Gweedore scored a fine goal on the counter-attack making it 2-1.

With the points up for grabs in the last fifteen minutes Swilly upped the tempo and intensity of their play and this created a chance for the skilful Leon Boyce on his senior debut for his hometown club. The dynamic and dominating James Mc Cahill threaded a great ball through to young Boyce providing an opportunity that he confidently dispatched. There were no further goal incidents as the game petered out.



Raphoe Town 1 v 0 Deele Harps

One goal was enough to separate the sides in this hard-fought local derby played at Deele College on Sunday afternoon, but Deele will know had it not been for goalkeeper David Arthur, things might well have been very different.

The young netminder made a string of superb saves in the second half as Raphoe looked to press their dominance, but it took them quite a while to assert that and the visitors were certainly dangerous for the first half an hour.

Indeed, Raphoe goalkeeper Roy Duffy was first called into action, doing well to turn away a long-range effort as Deele looked to catch Raphoe on the hop in the early stages. The visitors forced a series of corners and free-kicks early on, but never really looked like scoring and it was Raphoe who looked the more likely through the dangerous Corey Mc Bride Gillen and Conor Friel who were causing all sorts of problems for the Deele defence.

It was midfielder Keelan Bogle who came closest to breaking the deadlock though when he made a surging run forward, only to see his shot come off the underside of the bar in the 44th minute.

The home side came out with all guns blazing at the start of the second-half and would have been ahead had it not been for the brilliance of the young Deele goalkeeper. David Arthur denied Paddy Kelly with two superb stops just after the break, turning one over the bar from point blank range.

Raphoe eventually broke the deadlock when man of the match Corey Mc Bride Gillen raced down the wing and crossed for Dylan Brolly to tap home from close range. But try as they might they couldn’t put the game out of reach.

Oliver Quinn saw an effort cleared off the line and then Arthur made a superb save to deny Zak Brolly, but in the end one goal was enough to get Raphoe back to winning ways and take all three points.