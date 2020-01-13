Finn Harps announce new roles for newly appointed board of directors

Sean Quinn will continue as chairman of Finn Harps for the new season while former club development officer Aidan Campbell is taking on a new role of Marketing officer.

The club this evening announced an interim structure for the new Finn Harps board.

The changes follow motions passed at the club’s AGM in December.

Harps say the new structure will rely heavily on additional support from shareholders and supporters to assist on a number of reconfigured subcommittees focused on key areas of the club.

The Chair and Vice Chair positions are filled by Sean Quinn and Derek Wilkinson respectively. Lorna McHugh remains as Finance Officer and will be supported by a new Finance Subcommittee where a number of volunteers with strong financial backgrounds have already come forward to help to share the workload.

In a statement, it was confirmed that the club Secretariat of Kathy Taaffe and Joe Boland will oversee the day to day admin, as well as the Club Licensing process and can be contacted at a new dedicated email address of secretary@finnharps.ie

Aidan Campbell takes on the role of Marketing Officer and will work closely with new Commercial Manager John Rodgers and an expanded sales team, supported by a new Commercial & Marketing Subcommittee with volunteers from the business community. Supporters are urged to get involved and assist the Commercial team in contacting potential sponsors in their area by contacting commercial@finnharps.ie

Trevor Gordon and Ivan Harvey take on the challenge of growing the club’s fundraising income with the support of a number of fundraising subcommittees including the club's thriving Lotto subcommittee, with new fundraising ventures planned or in the pipeline. Please contact fundraising@finnharps.ie to volunteer to help or to bring forward and ideas or suggestions.

Aidan McNelis has been appointed to a new role of Communications and Engagement Officer to oversee the club's strong team of media volunteers, as well as promote and strengthen the club’s connection and engagement with its fan base including the extensive diaspora. Contact fans@finnharps.ie to offer help or suggestions in this regard.

James Rodgers continues as Underage Development Officer and will be supported by a new role of Underage Administrative Officer filled by former club secretary John Campbell. This recognises the increasing importance and workload associated with the clubs underage structures.

Paul McLoone is also confirmed in the post of Stadium Development Officer which will work closely with the club’s long standing Stadium Development Committee who continue to seek to secure the delivery of the Donegal Community Stadium Project in Stranorlar.

Ethan Lee Appointed as Media Officer

Finn Harps have also confirmed the appointment of Ethan Lee to the role of Media Officer.

Ethan has been a long standing club volunteer working as a member of the social media team as well as coordinating online fundraisers and was editor of the matchday programme last season.

The Buncrana native graduated from Trinity in 2017 and has remained in Dublin since. He is a committee member of the club’s Dublin Supporters Club and has served as PRO for the past three years. Ethan will work closely with Communications and Engagement Officer Aidan McNelis and the rest of the Media Team.

All press queries or interview requests should be addressed to Ethan at media@finnharps.ie or on 083-8185858