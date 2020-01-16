Donegal to host schoolboys international in April

The Republic of Ireland schools side will take on their Northern Ireland counterparts in the Centenary Shield competition at Maginn Park in Buncrana in April.

The fixtures for the new campaign have been confirmed by the FAIS and details of the squad have also been revealed.

The Ireland manager is Donegal man William O'Connor who is also part of Ollie Horgan's backroom team at Finn Harps.

O'Connor has named four Donegal players in his panel - Luke Rudden (Carndonagh Community School), Patrick Fewrry (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Patrick McGarvey (Rosses Community School, Dungloe) and Adam McCarron (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana).

The Republic of Ireland Schools will entertain Australia at Home Farm FC, Whitehall this Saturday, January 18 (2pm) for their first competitive outing of the year.

William O’Connor has selected an extended squad of 20 players following an exhaustive trialing process since the Interprovincial tournament last November.

The Balbriggan Community College tutor will keep a watchful eye on the students as he attempts to finalise his squad of sixteen players for the four Centenary Shield fixtures.

CENTENARY SHIELD

The Irish will kick off their campaign on March 19 at home to Scotland. April 3 will see them away to England while two weeks later, they take on Wales away. Their final game will be at home to Northern Ireland on April 23.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD: Gabriel ADEBAMBO (De La Salle College, Dundalk), Adam LENNON (Athlone Community School), Seán McEVOY (Virginia College, Cavan), Adam VERNON (Gaelcholáiste Reachrann, Donaghmede), Eoghan O’SULLIVAN (Coláiste Cois Life, Lucan), Luke RUDDEN (Carndonagh Community School), Daniel COX (St. Joseph’s College, Galway), Patrick FERRY (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Cillian HEANEY (Rice College, Westport), Brian AHERN (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher), Eoin FARRELL (Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy), Patrick McGARVEY (Rosses Community School, Dungloe), Cian KELLY (Old Bawn Community School, Tallaght), Charlie CONCANNON (Yeats College, Galway), Joe POWER (Presentation College, Bray), Kyle ROBINSON (Coláiste Phadráig, Lucan CBS), Rob WALSH (Glanmire Community College), Andrew QUINN (Dunshaughlin Community College), Adam McCARRON (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Mark HANRATTY (Lusk Community College).

MANAGEMENT: William O’CONNOR, Head Coach (Balbriggan Community College), John McSHANE, Assistant Coach (Dublin Oak Academy, Bray), Ollie HORGAN, Performance Analyst (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor), Derek O’BRIEN, Equipment Manager (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore).

CENTENARY SHIELD FIXTURES

Thursday, March 19 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland, Home Farm FC

Friday, April 3 England vs Republic of Ireland, Spennymoor Town FC

Thursday, April 16 Wales vs Republic of Ireland, Caernarvon

Thursday, April 23 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland, Maginn Park