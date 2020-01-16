Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal to host schoolboys international in April

Local players feature in Republic of Ireland squad

Donegal to host schoolboys international in April

Reporter:

Reporter

The Republic of Ireland schools side will take on their Northern Ireland counterparts in the Centenary Shield competition at Maginn Park in Buncrana in April.

The fixtures for the new campaign have been confirmed by the FAIS and details of the squad have also been revealed.

The Ireland manager is Donegal man William O'Connor who is also part of Ollie Horgan's backroom team at Finn Harps. 

O'Connor has named four Donegal players in his panel - Luke Rudden (Carndonagh Community School), Patrick Fewrry (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Patrick McGarvey (Rosses Community School, Dungloe) and Adam McCarron (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana).

The Republic of Ireland Schools will entertain Australia at Home Farm FC, Whitehall this Saturday, January 18 (2pm) for their first competitive outing of the year. 

William O’Connor has selected an extended squad of 20 players following an exhaustive trialing process since the Interprovincial tournament last November.  

The Balbriggan Community College tutor will keep a watchful eye on the students as he attempts to finalise his squad of sixteen players for the four Centenary Shield fixtures.

CENTENARY SHIELD 

The Irish will kick off their campaign on March 19 at home to Scotland. April 3 will see them away to England while two weeks later, they take on Wales away. Their final game will be at home to Northern Ireland on April 23.   

 

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD: Gabriel ADEBAMBO (De La Salle College, Dundalk), Adam LENNON (Athlone Community School), Seán McEVOY (Virginia College, Cavan), Adam VERNON (Gaelcholáiste Reachrann, Donaghmede), Eoghan O’SULLIVAN (Coláiste Cois Life, Lucan), Luke RUDDEN (Carndonagh Community School), Daniel COX (St. Joseph’s College, Galway), Patrick FERRY (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Cillian HEANEY (Rice College, Westport), Brian AHERN (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher), Eoin FARRELL (Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy), Patrick McGARVEY (Rosses Community School, Dungloe), Cian KELLY (Old Bawn Community School, Tallaght), Charlie CONCANNON (Yeats College, Galway), Joe POWER (Presentation College, Bray), Kyle ROBINSON (Coláiste Phadráig, Lucan CBS), Rob WALSH (Glanmire Community College), Andrew QUINN (Dunshaughlin Community College), Adam McCARRON (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Mark HANRATTY (Lusk Community College).

MANAGEMENT: William O’CONNOR, Head Coach (Balbriggan Community College),  John McSHANE, Assistant Coach (Dublin Oak Academy, Bray), Ollie HORGAN, Performance Analyst (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor), Derek O’BRIEN, Equipment Manager (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore).  

CENTENARY SHIELD FIXTURES

Thursday, March 19 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland, Home Farm FC                  

Friday, April 3 England vs Republic of Ireland,  Spennymoor Town FC    

Thursday, April 16 Wales vs Republic of Ireland, Caernarvon                        

Thursday, April 23 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland, Maginn Park        

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie