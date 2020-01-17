Donegal and Inishowen clash in SFAI Subway Inter-League Ulster final

Donegal Schoolboys U15s play their Inishowen counterparts on Saturday in the SFAI Subway Inter League Ulster final at Ballyare (2pm).

The winners will qualify for the national semi finals.

Donegal topped the group stage which also included Cavan/Monaghan on goal difference and a 0-0 draw against Inishowen at Maginn Park in November means this could be a tight, close affair at Diamond Park.

There has been much change in the Donegal squad from those who played in last year’s Kennedy Cup in Limerick. Some players have joined Finn Harps U15s. Indeed Donegal have only four players left from last years’ squad.

Martin Fox is Donegal Head Coach and is assisted by Kyle Maloney and Garry Gibson and there has been a lot of work put into the new squad in recent months.

“We decided to keep a training group of 25/26 players,” Martin said.

“I am not a believer in picking a squad of 18 and that’s it closed. Boys develop at different stages and who are we to judge someone who might not be at the level of some others at the moment.

“At the end of it all, it’s providing boys with extra hours of football that they wouldn’t have otherwise got.

“Their commitment has been brilliant. We have been based at Aura Leisure Centre and we have boys and parents travelling from Ballyshannon, Keadue and Fanad and not a session has been missed.

He added: “ Lots of these boys were on the fringes of trials and squads for county teams over the last few years without being picked. So for them to finally pull on their county jersey and represent their leagues, club, coaches and family should make them proud.

“It would be great to get to a national semi-final. The finals are on in Mullingar in February so it would be fantastic for the group to get to those stages and then we will re-group and plan for the Foyle Cup."