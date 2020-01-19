Donegal Junior League Results - how did your local team do this weekend?

Contact
The results are in from the Donegal Junior League games over the weekend.
See below. Reports to follow later.
Sunday 19th January, 2020
Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Cranford 1, Keadue Rovers 1
Donegal Town 1, Castlefin Celtic 3
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Drumoghill 1, Convoy Arsenal 4
Glenea United 3. St Catherines 2
Gweedore Celtic 3, Rathmullan Celtic 0
Kerrykeel 7, Lifford Celtic 1
Letterbarrow Celtic 1, Ballybofey United FC
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Glenree United 2, Dunkineely Celtic 1
Gweedore United 3, Lagan Harps 2
Raphoe Town 2, Whitestrand United 1
Swilly Rovers 2, Curragh Athletic 0
Saturday 18th January, 2020
Voodoo Venue Cup
Cranford 2, Ballybofey United 1
Donegal Town 4, Glenea United 1
Drumoghill 0, Arranmore United 5
Dunlewey Celtic 1, Keadue Rovers 2
Glencar Celtic 5, Drumbar FC 1
Kildrum Tigers 2, Fintown Harps AFC 1
Milford United 2, Strand Rovers 1
