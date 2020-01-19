Donegal Junior League Results - how did your local team do this weekend?

The results are in from the Donegal Junior League games over the weekend.

See below. Reports to follow later.

Sunday 19th January, 2020

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

Cranford 1, Keadue Rovers 1

Donegal Town 1, Castlefin Celtic 3

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Drumoghill 1, Convoy Arsenal 4

Glenea United 3. St Catherines 2

Gweedore Celtic 3, Rathmullan Celtic 0

Kerrykeel 7, Lifford Celtic 1

Letterbarrow Celtic 1, Ballybofey United FC

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Glenree United 2, Dunkineely Celtic 1

Gweedore United 3, Lagan Harps 2

Raphoe Town 2, Whitestrand United 1

Swilly Rovers 2, Curragh Athletic 0

Saturday 18th January, 2020

Voodoo Venue Cup

Cranford 2, Ballybofey United 1

Donegal Town 4, Glenea United 1

Drumoghill 0, Arranmore United 5

Dunlewey Celtic 1, Keadue Rovers 2

Glencar Celtic 5, Drumbar FC 1

Kildrum Tigers 2, Fintown Harps AFC 1

Milford United 2, Strand Rovers 1