DONEGAL LEAGUE: Seven different scorers as Kerrykeel inflict heavy defeat on Lifford

Kerrykeel FC had seven different scorers as they thumped Lifford Celtic 7-1 in one of the best performances of the day in the Donegal League.

Meanwhile Swilly Rovers’ push for league honours in their very first season back in the Donegal League received a timely boost today when they moved top of Division Two.

Their 2-1 win over Curragh Athletic, coupled with Whitestrand’s defeat away to Raphoe, means Swilly are the new leaders in the division.

And with games on hand over the sides below them, the Ramelton club are looking good.

In the Premier Division, there’s no change at the top with leaders Cappry without a game and second placed Kilmacrennan seeing their match against Kildrum Tigers postponed.

In Division One, the three leading clubs all won so Glenea United stay a point clear.

ROUND-UP

Saturday

Voodoo Venue Cup

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 2 v 1 Fintown Harps AFC

After missing numerous chances in the early stages of the game Fintown finally hit the front when Odhran Mc Callion finished off a great move giving the visitors a deserved half time lead.

Kildrum, fortunate to only be a goal behind starting the second half, took full advantage. Just two minutes after the break Brian Coll levelled when his free-kick found the bottom corner. Substitute Brian Breslin put Kildrum ahead with just 13 minutes left on the clock. After a neat turn, he smashed home from inside the box.

Fintown pushed for another goal but Kildrum held on to see themselves into the next round.

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 0 v 5 Arranmore United

A comfortable win for Arranmore against an understrength Drumoghill side at The Moss.

Arranmore started well but couldn’t find a way past a resolute Drumoghill defence until the half hour mark when they scored two goals in quick succession. Drumoghill started the second half brightly and were unlucky not to pull one back when Brendan Devine's fine strike hit the crossbar after 60 minutes.

Arranmore settled the game as a contest shortly afterwards with a shot from distance and added two more goals shortly afterwards to seal the win.

Referee: Brian O Kane

Glencar Celtic 5 v 1 Drumbar F.C.

Glencar hosted Drumbar in the Voodoo Venue Cup and their name will be in the hat for the next round after a comfortable 5 -1 win. Goals came from captain Graham Cullen, a brace from Ciaran Maloney and substitutes Jordan Mc Ginley and Tarlough O’ Boyle did the damage to Drumbar’s Cup ambitions.

Keelan Heeney got the Drumbar goal.

Referee: Sean Ferry.



Milford United Reserves 2 v 1 Strand Rovers

Jason Mc Conigley and Shane Mc Glade got the goals for Milford United Reserves as they progressed in the Cup at the expense of Strand Rovers who were beaten by the odd goal in three after Shane O’ Donnell had found the net for them at Moyle View Park.

Donegal Town Reserves 4 v 1 Glenea United Reserves

Cranford United Reserves 2 v 1 Ballybofey United Reserves

Cranford progressed in the cup after an extra time win over Ballybofey United.

Cranford started off the better side with plenty of chances and finally got the breakthrough after 30 minutes with a screamer from Liam McBride.

Cranford were sloppy in the second half and Ballybofey equalised with a penalty after a handball. There were chances for both sides but neither could get the winner in normal time.

Eoghan Rafferty chipped the keeper with two minutes left of extra-time for a deserved win.



Dunlewey Celtic 1 v 2 Keadue Rovers Reserves

A cool afternoon in Glentornan Park for this Voodoo Venue Cup tie.

It was the visitors who took the lead through Luke Neely when he capitalised on a loose ball to slot home. The visitors pushed for their second goal and Dunlewey had few chances to pull level. Keadue then went two up when Barry Curran curled the ball neatly into the bottom corner.

The home side didn't lie down and pulled a goal back through good work from Conor Mc Mahon.

Keadue had the chance to go 3-1 up from the penalty spot but Christopher Sweeney saved well to his right-hand side.

SUNDAY

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town 1 v 3 Castlefinn Celtic

Donegal started very brightly with Ghazi, McIntyre and Mc Kenna running at the Castlefinn defence causing all sorts of bother.

Castlefinn to their credit came back into the game and keeper McCafferty reacted smartly to thwart one or two Castlefinn efforts. In the 30th minute a Castlefinn attack created a chance for Bogan who finished smartly.

Five minutes into the second half McCafferty saved a Castlefinn penalty but the force of the shot saw it trickle past the netminder. The town to their credit never gave up and Ghazi was on the end of an excellent Town move to make it 2-1 to Castlefinn.

Castlefin then upped the tempo and an excellent finish from the edge of the box saw them increase their advantage.

Referee: Dessie Mc Laughlin.

Cranford United 1 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Cranford started brightly in the first half grabbing an early lead when Kevin Doherty turned his defender inside the box to find the net after good work by Martin Mc Bride and Eoghan Rafferty.

In the second half Keadue loaded men forward but the Cranford rearguard worked hard to limit their chances to long range shots. The equaliser came with 15 minutes to go, a penalty awarded to the away side and Ciaran Greene powered his spot kick into the roof of the net.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill FC 1 v 4 Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 1 Ballybofey United

Prior to the game a minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect to recently deceased Claire McGroary. In near perfect conditions, this game was played at a high tempo from the first whistle. Both sides had good chances to open the scoring in the first half but the game remained scoreless at the break.

The second half was equally competitive and Ballybofey broke the deadlock on sixty minutes when Damien Glackin beat the offside trap and finished well from a good pass over the top.

The visitors pushed for a second but were denied by the excellent Karl O’ Brien who saved from close range. Letterbarrow equalised on seventy minutes when Ryan O’ Brien set up Gerard Mc Brearty who calmly finished past the advancing keeper.

Griffin and Glackin were best for Ballybofey with Cian Dolan and Karl O’ Brien excellent for the home side.

Referee: George Clinton.



Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 7 v 1 Lifford Celtic

The ‘71 kept their recent good run going with a well-deserved win over Lifford at Rab’s Park.

The home side had seven different scorers on the day which will please the management of Walsh and Sandilands.

Michael Sweeney got the ball rolling on 5 minutes when he scored from ten yards after good work from Paddy Carr.

Captain Marty Mc Ateer made it two on 15 minutes with a great strike from the edge of the box. Johnny Nanny Friel got the third and his third in two games with a brilliant header from a Mc Ateer free.

On the stroke of half time it was four when Michael Sweeney had his cross tapped home by Sean Little.

Full credit to Lifford who kept pushing on and at the start of the second half Kevin Mc Brearty found the net with a postage stamp free kick.

Paddy Carr then scored from the spot after Johnny Nanny was taken down inside the area.

Young Evan Hewitt then made it six when he rounded the keeper to fire home and in the last five minutes Patsy Friel got his name on the score-sheet when he fired home from a brilliant Paul Friel cross. Team performance from the ’71. Best for Lifford Mc Brearty and Caldwell.

Referee: Seamie Ferry.



Gweedore Celtic 3 v 0 Rathmullan Celtic

Gweedore Celtic recorded their second victory on the trot when overcoming a very impressive Rathmullan team who played open, attractive football but could not convert their chances into goals.

Thomas Diver got the Celts off to the perfect start, netting after six minutes after good work by Eamon Mc Gee. They then endured a period of pressure from the away team who created most of their scoring chances from several corners. With Donal Mac Giolla Bhríde and John Paul Gallagher combining at centre back and Cian Mc Bride and Liam Mc Fadden operating effectively at full back, Rathmullan found it hard to crack the Gweedore rearguard.

When they did manage to break through Michel Mc Kelvey in goals showed his experience to keep Rathmullan at bay.

A second goal before half time from Eamon Mc Gee, who was a handful all day for the away team, left Gweedore in a comfortable position. The second half was only five minutes old when Rathmullan could have been level, the best of those chances falling to Eoin Sheridan. After that Gweedore were happy to soak up the pressure and hit on the break.

In the sixtieth minute the hard-working Ciaran Mc Hugh scored the goal of the day when he beat the keeper with a shot from outside the box after good work from Eamon Mc Gee and Colin Ferry.

Eoin Sheridan was Rathmullan's most impressive player on the day with Mc Gee, Liam Mc Fadden and Ciaran Mc Hugh best for Gweedore.



Glenea United 3 v 2 St. Catherines

In dry blustery conditions it was the home side that picked up another three points with this hard fought victory over the Fishermen.

St. Catherine’s playing with the aid of the strong breeze started well and took the lead within 30 seconds of kick off when Ryan Cunningham picked up a loose ball and made his way to the edge of the box and drilled the ball in off the post.

The away side continued to push for another goal and Glenea were finding it difficult to get a foothold in the game. St Catherine’s were denied on 25 minutes when Ryan Cunningham got free but his effort this time was well saved by Shaun Mc Clafferty.

As the half progressed the home side finally began to get into the game and on 35 minutes they found an equaliser through Michael Barry who was on the end of a fine cross from John Mc Fadden.

In the 2nd half the home side looked to continue with the upper hand but were caught out on 55 minutes when Ryan Cunningham slotted the ball under Shaun Mc Clafferty.

Glenea went looking for an equaliser again but were finding it hard to create a clear cut chance. Eventually they found an equaliser from a John Mc Fadden free kick on 68 minutes.

On 75 minutes the away side were handed a chance to take the lead again from the penalty spot but Ryan Cunningham’s effort was well saved by Shaun Mc Clafferty.

Just as a the game looked like ending in a draw St Catherine’s failed to deal with a Glenea free-kick and Sean Mc Bride was on hand to force the ball home from close in to give Glenea victory.

Best for Glenea were Darragh Breen and John McFadden, while Ryan Cunningham was a danger throughout for St Catherine’s.

Referee: Barry Hunter.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United 2 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic

Glenree got a well-deserved first league win of the season after a great team effort against a dogged Dunkineely side.

Glenree won a corner kick in the 5th minute and John Mc Clafferty reacted the quickest to fire past the keeper and find the net. Glenree didn't hold their lead long as Dunkineely equalised in the 9th minute against the run of play when Shaun Murrin lobbed the keeper from 18 yards.

The home-side reacted well with Daire Shields, Cathal McGinley and Hugh O'Donnell all having good efforts saved by the goalie to keep it all square. Glenree did regain their lead in the 38th minute when the keeper was forced into an error which the striker capitalised on to hit the net.

Dunkineely almost levelled the match for a second time only for a fine one handed save from John Manus Caldwell to force it wide.

In the second half Glenree started very impressive creating numerous chances but not capitalising on them. Ruairi Friel was having a strong game running the show in the middle of the park and linking play up. The home-side introduced Marty Mc Laughlin for the closing 20 minutes and Glenree had two more efforts cleared off the line.

Dunkineely kept plugging away until the final whistle but Glenree saw it out and got their first three points of the season and a deserved victory.

Referee: Sean O'Donnell



Gweedore United 3 v 2 Lagan Harps

This game, played on a crisp afternoon in Carrickboyle saw the home side come away with the three points following a tight encounter.

In the 18th minute the visitors took the lead when Rory Crawford headed in from close range following a corner. This goal spurred the home side on and they saw great efforts by Ciaran and Stephen Mc Fadden well saved by Carberry in the Lagan nets.

In the 36th minute Stephen Mc Fadden made it 1-1 when he tapped in from close range following good build up play and a good pass from Ciaran Mc Fadden.

In the second half United upped the tempo and Stephen Mc Fadden made it 2-1 with a great individual run and finish in the 58th minute. The home side continued to dominate and went 3-1 up when Niall Friel shot from 12 yards into the bottom corner in the 68th minute.

Lagan had other ideas and pushed hard to pull one back and they got their 2nd goal in the 76th minute when Damien Nelis finished well following a defensive mix up.

Lagan put the United defence under pressure in the final quarter of an hour however the home side held out. Damien Nelis and John Rodgers played well for Lagan with Conor Mc Fadden and Stephen Mc Fadden excelling for the home side.

Referee: Gerard Devine.



Swilly Rovers 2 v 0 Curragh Athletic

On 16 minutes Dylan Hegarty hit a speculative ball into the box that sailed straight over the goalie into the net putting the hosts one up.

On 39 minutes Swilly doubled their lead when Oisin Coyle threaded a wonderful ball through to Leon Boyce who clinically dispatched the ball into the corner of the net.

The second period saw Curragh have an impressive opening 20 minutes, winning six corners on the trot without creating any chance of note. The introduction of Tyler Durning and Ronan Doherty stabilised Swilly for last 15 minutes. Mickey O’ Brien had an exceptional game for Curragh.

Raphoe Town 2 v 1 Whitestrand United

Roy Duffy was the hero for Raphoe Town on Sunday, making a super penalty save late in the game as Shane Dolan’s team took victory against Whitestrand United.

The visitors, who came into the game top of the table, went ahead when Kevin Loughrey seized on an error in the Raphoe defence to score. However, the lead was short-lived and Corey Gillen scored a header from a fine Zak Brolly cross to level things up.

The home side were well on top in the first half and could have added another when Oliver Quinn missed with a header from close range, but they did go into the break in the lead thanks to a super free-kick from Zak Brolly.

Both teams had chances in the second half and Whitestrand must have thought they'd sealed at least a point when they were awarded a late penalty for handball. Roy Duffy saved brilliantly from the spot-kick and even though Raphoe finished the game with ten men, they held on to take a valuable three points.

FIXTURES

Saturday 25th January

Ulster Shield K.O.1.30pm

Drumbar F.C. v Rasheney F.C.



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2pm

Milford United Reserves v Donegal Town Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC v Keadue Rovers Reserves



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Dunlewey Celtic v Drumkeen United Reserves

Ballybofey United Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Castlefinn Celtic Reserves

Copany Rovers v Cranford United Reserves



Sunday 26th January

Ulster Junior Cup K.O. 1.30pm

Keadue Rovers v Buncrana Hearts

Castlefinn Celtic v Kildrum Tigers



Ulster Junior Shield

Glengad F.C. v Arranmore United

Redcastle F.C. v Glencar Celtic

Culdaff F.C. v Strand Rovers

Greencastle F.C. v Oldtown Celtic

Whitestrand United v Quigleys Point Swifts

Curragh Athletic v Glenea United Reserves



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2pm

Drumkeen United v Milford United

Donegal Town v Cappry Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Bonagee United



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill FC v Gweedore Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

St. Catherines v Letterbarrow Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Lifford Celtic

Ballybofey United v Glenea United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Raphoe Town v Lagan Harps

Deele Harps v Dunkineely Celtic

Gweedore United v Glenree United



