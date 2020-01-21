Former Finn Harps player scores for Galway United against Donegal club in pre-season friendly

Contact
Mikey Place is now with Galway United
Finn Harps lost out in their first pre-season friendly as they went down 2-0 against First Division Galway United in a match played in Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.
And it was former Harps striker Mikey Place who sealed the win for the Tribesmen.
He struck in the 70th minute with a thundering 25 yard strike to add to the opening goal from Conor Barry early in the second half.
Both sides used the occasion to make numerous substitutions.
