Experimental Finn Harps side lose out to Derry City in Brandywell friendly

Finn Harps lost out to Derry City in a pre-season friendly at the Brandywell.

The home side emerged as 3-0 victors with two goals from a player on trail and one from Stephen Mallon.

As is common in many of these pre-season games, the names of some players are registered on the team sheets purely as "trialist".

For Derry this win comes just days after a 2-0 success over Drogheda while Harps went down 2-0 against Galway United on Tuesday night.

Harps fielded a number of players who have been with the under-19 team, a couple of trialists and a handful of more experiences players.

Next up for Harps is a trip to the Belfield Bowl to face UCD on Friday.