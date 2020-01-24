Finn Harps' pre-season friendly due to be played tonight has been re-arranged

Finn Harps' planned pre-season friendly against UCD, which was originally scheduled for tonight, has been re-arranged to take place on Sunday, January 26 at 3.00 pm at the Belfield Bowl.

This is Harps' third pre-season friendly, and once again manager Ollie Horgan will field an experimental team, with a number of trialists likely.

Harps lost their two pre-season friendlies to date, 2-0 against Galway and 3-0 against Derry City. UCD began their pre-season friendlies with a 7-1 defeat against champions Dundalk.

The league begins on February 14.