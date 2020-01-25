CROSS-CHANNEL WATCH: Losing start for Logan at Forest Green

Donegal goalkeeper Conrad Logan made his debut with Forest Green Rovers but the day ended in a disappointing defeat at Macclesfield Town in League Two.

Logan joined Forest Green on loan from Mansfield Town during the week.

The defeat means Forest Green remain just outside the play-off positions.

Meanwhile, in the same division, Dale Gorman didn’t feature for Newport County as part of his loan agreement as County came up against his parent club Leyton Orient. The game at Brisbane Road finished 2-1 in favour of Orient.

In the FA Cup, it was another great day for Ronan Curtis and Portsmouth. They cruised to a 4-2 win over Championship club Barnsley to book a place in the fifth round. Curtis scored the Pompey third.