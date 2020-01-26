Good day for Cappry Rovers and Convoy Arsenal in top divisions of Donegal League

Cappry Rovers extended their lead at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier League with a 2-1 victory over basement side Donegal Town.

Convoy Arsenal went top of Division One with a narrow win over Kerrykeel while Glenea United and Ballybofey United ended level.



Donegal Junior League reports

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town 1 v 2 Cappry Rovers

On a glorious day for football bottom played top at the Hospital Field. It was Cappry who started quickly, a long ball over the top deceived the Donegal defence and Gethins reacted quickest to put Cappry one up after 10 minutes.

James Byrne for the town had two glorious chances after that, he put a shot just wide of the post and his free header also went wide. Aaron Kelly reacted smartly when Donegal gave the ball away and his powerful shot was well saved by Mc Cafferty but Kelly converted the rebound after 30 minutes.

It was all Cappry after that and only for some fine goalkeeping by Dermot Mc Cafferty, they could have gone in at the break three up. Whilst Cappry may have owned the first half, Donegal to their credit came out fighting in the second half and dominated.

The Town emptied their bench and were rewarded when Curneen finished smartly to make it 2-1 with 15 minutes to go. It was backs to the wall stuff and Town were unlucky not to get a penalty as the ball seemed to strike the hand of a Cappry player with five minutes remaining. Cappry held on however and claimed the three points. Good team performances by both teams.

Referee: Alastair Gourley.

Drumkeen United 2 v 4 Milford United

Milford were the visitors to Drumkeen on Sunday and went home with all three points. Drumkeen found themselves a goal behind early on when Kyle Black headed home after two minutes. The home team got back on level terms after 25 minutes when Benny Bonner's free kick appeared to go into the net without anyone getting a touch. Despite dominating most of the first half the home team found themselves a goal down at half time. As the half drew to a close Drumkeen failed to deal with a high ball into their box and Adam Serrinha was on hand to tap home Milford’s second. Goalkeeper Ciaran Bonner came on for Drumkeen at half time and he was quickly called into action to deny Kyle Black. Drumkeen then had several chances to go ahead but failed to capitalise before Jason Mc Daid fired home, after a great set up play by Lee Guthrie, on the hour mark. Drumkeen were still having the best of the game in terms of possession but once again fell behind when Dara Black waltzed through their defence to put Milford 3 - 2 up. The hosts kept pressing for an equaliser but it was not to be their day as Kyle Black added his second and Milford's fourth when he headed home from a Milford free kick. This was not a classic but it was eventful enough in the second half on yet another cold day in Drumkeen.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 4 v 1 Bonagee United

(No Report Submitted)



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill FC 2 v 1 Gweedore Celtic

Gweedore Celtic led at half time courtesy of a Dylan Mc Elhinney own goal. Anthony Doherty levelled the match shortly after the break and Connor Temple scored the winner for the hosts at “The Moss.”



Convoy Arsenal 2 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Convoy Arsenal welcome Kerrykeel to Orchard Park on a fine afternoon for soccer. Evan Mac Bride’s cross after 10 minutes was headed inches wide by JP Malley. A few minutes later two early changes were forced on the home team when Dolan and Bogle were introduced after injuries to Darren Mc Elwaine and Noah Mailey. Paddy Dolan gave the home team the advantage on 16 minutes when his wonderfully struck free kick from near to the sideline fooled the defence and keeper. Kerrykeel equalised on 26 minutes when Sean Little’s delivery was slotted home by Patrick Carr. Marty Mc Ateer brought a great save from Convoy keeper Matt Gallagher on the half hour mark with a well struck volley. Minutes after the interval Convoy went 2-1 up when JP Malley scored a penalty at the second attempt when the keeper was adjudged to have come off his line for the first spot kick. The visitors spurned a free kick on 70 minutes and again just before the end they came close but the Convoy defence proved resolute. Best for the visitors were Marty Mc Ateer and Patrick Carr with Paddy Dolan and Gary Wilson featuring for the home team in what really was a great team performance. Referee: Gerald Devine.



St. Catherines 3 v 0 Letterbarrow Celtic

A youthful St. Catherine’s team started this game on the front foot and made all the early chances.

Ryan Cunningham was a constant threat to the Letterbarrow defence and on 24 minutes got his just rewards when he was tripped inside the box. Ryan himself calmly slotted home the spot-kick. The score remained 1-0 until the break. The home team really meant business in the second half and only for Cathal Charlton pulling off some excellent saves the game would have been put to bed early. On 55 minutes he could do nothing about a low right footed drive from the edge of the box from James Callen which doubled the St. Catherines advantage. With the score now at two nil the saints started to show more confidence and controlled the game right till the end. The icing on the cake came in injury time when Letterbarrow were over committed looking for a goal, David Mc Guinness found himself in acres of space and slammed home the third goal from the right-hand side of the Letterbarrow box. Ryan O’ Brien had a good game for the visitors while once again Evan Broderick was dominant in the middle of the field for the Saints.



Rathmullan Celtic 5 v 1 Lifford Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic returned to winning ways in emphatic style with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Lifford Celtic at a sun-drenched Flagpole Field. Hoops’ shot stopper Shaun Gallagher was unavailable for the game due to holidays but was impeccably replaced by former Hoops’ legend Mark Walsh and the experienced net minder had a stormer which set up the Hoops win. The Seasiders took the lead on the half hour mark following a James Gallagher free kick from the right wing which was floated in to Kevin Doran who set up Chris Kemp who dispatched past Lifford’s James Russell from inside the six-yard box. On the stroke of half time, Hoops wing wizard Gallagher was fouled and the resulting free kick from 35 yards from Doran found its way into Russell’s top corner to make it 2-0. On 47 minutes Kemp found himself on the scoresheet when the centre midfielder slotted home a fine Doran cross from the right to finish off the game as a contest. On the hour mark Ephrim Mc Fadden made a blistering run from centre half and played an exquisite one-two with Eoin Sheridan before finishing with aplomb into Russell’s bottom left corner from 20 yards out in what was the best play of the game. Lifford were rewarded for their efforts on 75 minutes when the Hoops’ defence gave a simple ball away to Niall Coyle on the edge of the area and he passed inside to Anthony Crossan giving the striker a simple tap in to reduce the deficit. Hoops’ gaffer Deeney emptied the bench and it was striker Darragh Green who won his side a penalty on 85 minutes when he was fouled inside the area. Midfield maestro Sheridan made no mistake from the spot to cap off a fine performance from the skipper.



Ballybofey United 2 v 2 Glenea United

Ballybofey United will be disappointed with how this game finished but Glenea will have travelled back to the Gaeltacht knowing they got out of jail at Dreenan. Brian Lafferty had the host side in front after only minutes and Damien Glackin increased their advantage before the ten-minute mark had been reached. A rip-roaring start from the Twin Towns side but that’s as good as it got. They did hold the lead for almost the entire game but Glenea never lay down and got a goal back on eighty-five minutes. It is on days like these that title chasing sides earn their laurels and the Glasserchoo men found an equaliser on eighty eight minutes to claim a share of the spoils that looked beyond them for so long.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Raphoe Town 2 v 0 Lagan Harps

A string of fine saves from goalkeeper Damien Mc Fadden wasn’t enough to stop Lagan Harps from falling to defeat against Raphoe Town who claimed all three points thanks to a goal in each half. Raphoe are still in the hunt for honours and showed their intent early on, Mc Fadden making a super stop to parry away Zak Brolly’s rasping effort and his defence somehow scrambling the rebound away after Dylan Brolly had followed up with a strike. Keelin Bogle split the Lagan defence with a super ball in the 8th minute for Conor Friel to race clear, but once again Mc Fadden came to the rescue with a great save with his feet. Oliver Quinn was next to be denied, his close-range effort, after a corner fell to him in the box, again saved by the inspired Mc Fadden, but Raphoe kept pressing. They got their reward in the 26th minute when Paddy Kelly did brilliantly to hold up a fine cross from Conor Friel and rolled the ball to Keelin Bogle to smash home for a fine goal. Mc Fadden saved again, denying Corey Gillen after a great run by Bogle and just before half time, diving smartly to save from Paddy Kelly’s header. Lagan rarely mustered a chance of any real note, their closest coming in the 46th minute when Noel Donnelly steered a shot wide after a free from Ciaran Quinn. Two minutes later, the home side extended their lead. Roy Duffy’s long clearance went straight through the Lagan defence and the alert Corey Gillen nipped in to clip the ball over the advancing goalkeeper. Raphoe pressed for more but Mc Fadden saved again and again and in the end the home side had to be happy with just two goals, but a good three points.



Deele Harps 7 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic

Deele entertained Dunkineely in difficult conditions at The Athletic Grounds in this Division Two fixture. It was the home side who were in control from start to finish but only led by one goal at the break. Matthew O' Rourke finishing well on 25 minutes. The second half began with Deele on the front foot and they increased their lead on 50 minutes through Ryan Henry.

The visitors pulled one back against the run of play on 55 minutes but that sparked Deele into action. An Alan Brookes header on 62 minutes was quickly followed by young Cameron Mahon adding a third. Jordy Duffy scored a spectacular long range effort on 62 minutes to leave Deele comfortable. Aidy Gallagher was keen to get in on the act and added a fine strike to make it 6-1 before Cameron Mahon grabbed his second goal on 90 minutes to complete the rout. Team Performance from Deele.



Gweedore United 3 v 0 Glenree United

Gweedore United played hosts to Glenree at a windswept Carrickboyle under lights on Saturday evening. The home team applied the early wind-assisted pressure enjoying the lion’s share of possession, penetrating almost at will. First blood was drawn after 16 minutes, Stephen Doyle Mc Fadden finishing from close range after some excellent play down the right.

This was followed by a fine run and finish from Ciarán Mc Fadden. A third followed from Gavin Mc Bride who converted a Mark Mc Fadden corner. A sizeable crowd were entertained by marquee defending from the home side, Conor Mc Fadden was outstanding. Good, aggressive forward play from Rónán Ó Donnell and Ciarán Mc Fadden forced some excellent goalkeeping from Conan Brennan between the Glenree sticks.

The second half saw Glenree trio John Manus, Hugh O’Donnell and Dara Shields threaten early on but strong representation from Gweedore's substitutions Gary Mc Fadden and Niall Friel made sure on balance the home team always held the upper hand. Mark Mc Fadden controlled the centre with a lovely range of passing in the 2nd half. Glenree’s task was made almost impossible having gone three down after 30 minutes, the home side can take confidence from a dominant squad display with players vying for game time in almost every position. It was a team performance from Glenree with man of the match performances by Conor Mc Fadden and Ronan O’ Donnell for the home side on the night. Referee: Kevin Logue

Sunday 26th January 2020

Ulster Junior Cup

Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Buncrana Hearts

Keadue Rovers advanced to the semi-finals of the Ulster Junior Cup at the expense of Buncrana Hearts after this tightly contested quarter final at Central Park. In what were good conditions for football, the away side were quicker out of the blocks and created a chance in the first few minutes and for the opening ten minutes they were on top in the possession stakes with Keadue content to hit on the break. The visitors were ahead on eleven minutes when a foul was committed just inside the box and up stepped full back Declan Fullerton do coolly dispatch for the opener.

Keadue responded well, moving the ball about but not creating anything in the way of chances. Buncrana’s front men were holding it up well and on eighteen minutes they had a shot just narrowly over the bar. They were close again five minutes later with a shot from the edge of the area. Towards the half hour though, things started to even out a bit and it became slightly scrappy.

Keadue started to apply some pressure and were rewarded on thirty-seven minutes when some good play led to Calum Boyle running towards the box and following a one two with Luke Neely he fired home a good leveller. Buncrana reacted very well to this and were on top for the closing ten minutes of the first half, forcing several corners and had a shot cleared off the line. At the start of the second half, Buncrana were once again the quicker starters and had a goal chalked for offside after a free kick.

They were again unlucky on fifty-one minutes when their striker had a shot well saved by Danny Rodgers. Keadue, despite having not much in the way of possession were resolute in defence and were frustrating the visitors who could not break them down. The game again became a little scrappy midway through the second half. The visitors were unlucky again when Darrach O’Connor made a good run on sixty-five minutes but his final shot went just wide. Despite the pressure the home side held firm and the impressive Chris Greene at centre half was equal to anything thrown at him.

In the final fifteen minutes Keadue did get more possession and David Ward was unlucky with a free kick on eighty minutes which was deflected over. On eighty-five minutes a good move, which had a couple of blocked attempts at first, eventually fell to Jay Doherty on the edge of the box. He took a few touches, went wide, and hit a rasping effort to the top of the net to spark great celebrations. The visitors threw everything at Keadue and were unlucky with a last-ditch effort which went just wide. Keadue were not to be denied after some gallant defending and stuck in for a gritty win.

Best for Buncrana were Calvin Gallagher and Declan Fullerton and best for Keadue were Calum Boyle, Chris Greene, Jay Doherty and Luke Neely. Referee: Mick Lagan.



Castlefin Celtic 0 v 1 Kildrum Tigers

Kildrum advanced to the semi-finals of the Ulster Cup after an extra time win in Park View. There were very few chances throughout the game with Kildrum sitting back and hitting the hosts on the break. In the 50th minute Castlefin won a penalty when Raymond Foy was taken down in the box but Ronan Tourish's spot kick was well saved. Kildrum started to come into the game without really creating many chances.

The home side had efforts from Foy and Ciaran Friel but saw their efforts saved. Kildrum had a few half chances themselves through Michael Lynch and Kevin Mc Hugh. In the dying seconds Mc Hugh won a penalty and stepped up himself to score. Referee: Stephen Toner

Ulster Junior Shield

Glengad F.C. 3 v 1 Arranmore United

(No Report Available)



Redcastle F.C. 1 v 4 Glencar Celtic

(No Report Available)



Culdaff F.C. 0 v 4 Strand Rovers

(No Report Available)



Greencastle F.C. 2 v 3 Oldtown Celtic

(No Report Available)



Whitestrand United 1 v 3 Quigleys Point Swifts

Whitestrand welcomed Quigleys Point Swifts from the Inishowen League to Mc Garvey Park for this Ulster Junior Shield competition clash. Going into this first ever match between the two sides, both teams had been having a reasonably decent season thus far in their respective leagues, having only lost two matches. The home team sitting second in the third flight of the Donegal Junior League with the visitors sitting in second position in the second tier of the Inishowen League.



In a game played in perfect conditions, the home side almost went ahead after 4 minutes when Aaron Curran's long distance effort to chip the keeper, hit the crossbar and bounced on the goal line and out. Kevin Mc Carry had a chance soon after to put the home side in front but he chose to take the ball down where a headed effort may have been the better option. QPS first real attempt came on 17 minutes from a free kick on the left-hand side on the penalty box. The beautifully flighted set piece from Lee Barr was met with a bullet header from six yards which was brilliantly turned over the bar by Paddy Kelly in the Whitestrand goals. Kelly, who has only played a few matches this season, produced an excellent double save on 33 minutes to deny Stephen Mc Kendry & Caolan Mc Colgan in the QPS forward-line from taking the lead. The break through goal came for the home side on 42 minutes when a great defensive tackle on Shaun Kerr by a QPS defender fell to Liam O' Riordan and Whitestrand's top scorer finished to the bottom left corner of the net, despite the best efforts of the goalkeeper. Half-time score was 1-0.



Quigley Point Swifts came flying out of the blocks in the second half and should have equalised on 47 minutes when John Mc Closkey hit the upright with a header at the back post. The game turned around completely in the first 20 minutes of the second half. On the hour mark, Niall Trearty’s poor defensive clearance let Caolan Mc Colgan through on goal and just as the forward was about to shoot, Trearty, trying desperately to atone for his mistake, was adjudged to have fouled the striker and referee, Sean O' Donnell, awarded a penalty to the visitors. QPS centre half, Lee Barr stepped forward and made no mistake from the spot kick to give the visitors a well-deserved equaliser. Within two minutes of the restart, QPS took the lead with a header at the back post following some poor defensive play from the Whitestrand rearguard. The game was effectively put beyond Whitestrand in the 67th minute when QPS's scored their third goal from a brilliant finish from Caolan Mc Colgan, firing an unstoppable shot to the top left corner of the net, giving Paddy Kelly no chance whatsoever. The home team pressed hard to get back into the game and despite introducing several substitutes in the final quarter of the game, never seriously threatened the visitors. John Mc Closkey and Caolan Mc Colgan stood out for Quigleys Point Swifts while Paddy Kelly, Ronan Morris & Kevin Mc Carry were best for Whitestrand United. Referee: Sean O' Donnell.

Curragh Athletic 6 v 1 Glenea United Reserves

Curragh welcomed Glenea to the Sports Complex in Killygordon for an Ulster Shield game played in perfect conditions. It was the home side that broke the dead lock on 15 minutes when the on-fire Tim Callaghan scored a great individual goal. Then on 30 minutes the home side got their second when a great ball into the box saw the defender slice it into his own net. On 50 minutes Mickey Black went on a great run and finished well. Gary Quinn scored a screamer on 70 minutes then Callaghan got his second. Micky Black got his second and Curragh’s sixth to complete a great performance. Callaghan and Black best for Curragh.

Saturday 25th January 2020

Ulster Shield

Drumbar F.C. 3 v 0 Rasheney F.C.

(No Report Submitted)



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Milford United Reserves 0 v 2 Donegal Town Reserves

This was a great game at Moyle View Park on Saturday. It was very evenly contested. There was great competition in the middle of midfield and Jamie Whelan was very good along with Johnny Sweeney. A last minute penalty converted by Donegal Town finished the game off.



Fintown Harps AFC 0 v 4 Keadue Rovers Reserves

Fintown were on top throughout the first half but could not find the net. In the second half Keadue had a strong wind to their backs and were on top. They put four past a Fintown side that never give up

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Dunlewey Celtic 3 v 5 Drumkeen United Reserves

Blustery conditions in Glentornan Park for this clash. A poignant moment before kick off as the two teams remembered Dunlewey’s former player Micheal Roarty. The game started at a high tempo with Drumkeen playing with the wind in the first half. They struck goals in quick succession and they went into the break 5-0 up through goals from Jason Mc Daid, who got two, Darren and Conor Bonner and a goal from Aidan Martin. Dunlewey pushed and pushed in the second half and pulled three goals back with two from Christopher Cannon and one from Eamonn Collum. It was too little too late as Drumkeen brought the three points home with them.



Ballybofey United Reserves 3 v 0 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Ballybofey United Reserves earned three valuable points when Drumoghill F.C. Reserves visited on Saturday afternoon. They led by one goal to nil at the break courtesy of Conor Doherty’s strike. Conor Cairns extended their lead in the second half and Michal Scully added a third to secure the victory. Referee: Gerard Devine



Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 4 v 3 Castlefin Celtic Reserves

(No Report Submitted)



Copany Rovers 1 v 5 Cranford United Reserves

(No Report Submitted)



Fixtures



Saturday 1st February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Oldtown Celtic v Arranmore United K.O. 1 p.m.)

Glenea United Reserves v Fintown Harps AFC

Keadue rovers Reserves v Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Strand Rovers v Milford United Reserves



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Ballybofey United Reserves

Drumbar F.C. v Dunlewey Celtic

Drumkeen United Reserves v Copany Rovers

Cranford United Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves



Sunday 2nd February 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.

Bonagee United v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Milford United

Kildrum Tigers v Cranford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Donegal Town

Keadue Rovers v Drumkeen United



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v St. Catherines

Gweedore Celtic v Convoy Arsenal

Glenea United v Drumoghill F.C.

Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United

Letterbarrow Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic v Gweedore United

Deele Harps v Lagan Harps

Whitestrand United v Swilly Rovers

Curragh Athletic v Glenree United