Donegal footballer poised to sign for Institute

Contact
Shaun Doherty was part of the Greencastle side that won the Inishowen League title last season.
Former Greencastle midfielder Shaun Doherty is said to be on the verge of signing with Institute.
The Moville native joined Finn Harps from the Inishowen League club in July last year but made only a handful of substitute appearances during his time at Finn Park.
Derry-based Institute were interested in recruiting 'Fagan' last summer, but he opted for Harps instead - it seems now they may finally bag their man.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.