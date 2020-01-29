Donegal club's second game of the new soccer season will be on the box

Contact
RTE will show three big games in the early weeks of the new season
RTÉ Sport will broadcast three League of Ireland matches in the opening two weeks of the new season, including the big north-west derby between Derry City and Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday, February 21. Kick-off is 7.45 pm.
Prior to that, the meeting of Dublin’s big two Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 15 at what will be a sold-out Dalymount Park. Kick-off is 2pm.
Also live will be a blockbuster early-season match as the two sides expected to go toe-for-toe for the league title clash. Champions Dundalk make the trip to Tallaght to take on Shamrock Rovers on February 28 with a 7.45 pm start.
