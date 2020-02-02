Finn Harps to hold roadshow at various venues around the county in the coming days

Contact
As the countdown to the new season begins, Finn Harps have announced a series of roadshow events around the region.
A number of Harps players and board members will be at each event to unveil plans for the forthcoming season, not just on the playing front but how the club is planning for the future.
These meetings will be a great opportunity for fans to get their thoughts and ideas across to the club. Anyone with an interest in the club is welcome to attend.
The following venues have been confirmed:
• Tuesday February 4th, 7.30: Strabane Golf Club.
• Thursday 6th, 7.30: Ballybofey at the Villa Rose Hotel.
• Tuesday 11th, 7.30: Buncrana on at the Youth Centre.
• Thursday 13th, 7.30: Letterkenny on at the Station House Hotel.
