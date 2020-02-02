Reports from the Donegal Junior League's Saturday and Sunday divisions

Cappry Rovers’ quest for a Donegal League Premier Division title took a slight knock as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bonagee United with substitute Daniel Stolarczyk scoring a free with the last kick of the game to level the scores.

In Division One, Convoy Arsenal, Ballybofey United, Glenea United and Kerrykeel all chalked up good wins.

Meanwhile in Division Two, there was a bumper crowd at McGarvey Park to watch White Strand United against league leaders Swilly Rovers who left the coastal venue with a 4-1 success.

ROUND-UP

Donegal Junior League

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Oldtown Celtic 2

Arranmore United 3

This game started in a slow manner with Oldtown edging the possession. Arranmore took the lead with a nice finish from Aidan Proctor. The lead was doubled soon afterwards when a long ball wasn’t dealt with and finished off by Reynolds. Oldtown began to get a foothold in the game but on the stroke of half time Arranmore added a third.

In the second half Oldtown were unlucky not to be back in the game when Tommy Mc Laughlin struck the post from a tight angle and Sean Cleary missed the target. Oldtown pulled one back when a Mc Laughlin shot from 25 yards found the net. He then added a second when latching onto a long ball and finishing cooly.

Oldtown pushed hard for a leveller but Arranmore held out.



Glenea United Reserves 3

Fintown Harps AFC 2

In dry blustery conditions it was the home side that picked up another three points with this hard fought victory over the Gaeltacht Lár men.

The opening goal did not come until the 60th minute when Glenea took the lead after the Fintown defence failed to deal with a free-kick and the ball broke to Tommy Rodgers who fired home from close range.

Glenea extended their lead on 65 minutes when Calvin Murray’s through ball found Luke Mc Carry and he lobbed the ball over the visiting keeper.

Glenea had chances to extend their lead and were made to pay on 75 minutes when a cross from the right found Odhran Doherty and he drilled home from 10 yards. Fintown pushed hard for an equaliser but left themselves open to the breakaway and again the home side failed to convert a number of chances that came their way.

Fintown made them pay in injury time when Odhran Mc Carrick headed home a free-kick. But just as it seemed the home side were to be disappointed Christopher Barrett’s cross from the right found Michael Mc Hugh and he raced in to the chip the ball into the net. T



Keadue Rovers Reserves 0

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 0

It was a fine dry day for a football match at Keadue Central Park. Both teams got into the game right away with possession equal.

The score remained 0-0 at the end of the first half in a very even match. Keadue had a great chance to score ten minutes into the second half but their shot hit the post. Kildrum followed up with a fine shot which was well saved by the Keadue goalkeeper. Ten minutes later another fine shot from the home side was well saved from the Kildrum goalkeeper to keep the match 0-0. Coming towards the end of the match both teams put pressure on each other to get the winning goal but no team could get the breakthrough.



Strand Rovers 2

Milford United Reserves 0

Played in fine conditions this game was very scrappy with Strand the better team in the first half. Strand took the lead when Doalty Boyle ran into the Milford penalty area and found Denis Wallace who scored a good goal.

In the second half, it was tight with little goal action but Matthew O’ a Donnell wonder stick from outside the box with five to go settled the match.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 0

Cappry Rovers Reserves 2

Cappry came away with three points from a hard-fought game at The Moss.

Both teams started well but it was the home side who created the better chances however they could find a way past the Cappry keeper who was in fine form. Drumoghill were awarded a penalty midway through the first half but again were denied by a fine save from the visiting custodian.

Cappry took the lead minutes later when a shot from the edge of the box crept past Shane Duffy in the Drumoghill net. Drumoghill stated the stronger in the second half and should've equalised early on but Shay Mc Daid’s effort somehow went past the post.

Cappry took control of the game after this and their pressure told midway through the half when the faintest of touches to a free-kick helped the ball past the unlucky Shane Duffy to seal the win.



Castlefin Celtic Reserves 1

Ballybofey United Reserves 2

Ballybofey secured all three points against Castlefin on Saturday in a hard-fought match, a game that was reversed to Ballybofey.

The first chance fell to Ballybofey in the 15th minute when a Paddy Hannigan shot was saved by Tiernan Gallagher.

In the 30th minute Reece Gallagher went close for Castlefin when his shot hit the post from a Daniel Foy cross.

On the stroke of half time a Peadar Mc Glinchey header was brilliantly saved by the Ballybofey keeper. Ballybofey took the lead in the 50th minute when Colin Kearns broke free and ran onto a Marty O’ Reilly through ball and chipped the keeper to score. Ballybofey doubled their lead ten minutes later when a Paddy Hannigan header flew into the net from a free kick. Castlefinn pulled one back in the 65th minute when Jordan Mc Kinney crossed to Rory Dalton who scored. Castlefin pushed hard for an equaliser but the Ballybofey defence stood firm.

Best for Castlefinn: Paddy Dooher and Conor Dalton.

Best for Ballybofey: Gary Dunnion and Marty O’ Reilly.

Drumkeen United Reserves 4

Copany Rovers 2

A Michael Guthrie hat-trick ensured a Drumkeen victory in this game played in very heavy conditions at St. Patrick's Park on Saturday afternoon.

Drumkeen eventually took the lead when the Copany Keeper failed to hold on to a Darren Bonner free kick and it fell to Michael Guthrie who tapped it home from close range. Shortly after that Guthrie added a second when he ran on to a great through ball from Darren Bonner before rounding the keeper and then watched as the ball trickled over the line.

The second half started off much as the first half ended with Drumkeen dominating and they increased their lead when Michael Guthrie added his third from the penalty spot early in the half.

On one of their rare forays into the Drumkeen half Ethan Gallagher pulled a goal back for Copany.

They quickly added a second when Dale Duncan scored with a long range free kick. The two goals inspired Copany and they began to get a foothold in the game and were causing some problems for the Drumkeen defence.

Drumkeen themselves were still creating chances and they eventually managed another goal to ease their nerves when Marty Mc Daid headed home from a Jason Mc Daid corner.



Cranford United Reserves 2

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 2

Kilmacrennan took the lead after 15 minutes when Ryan Mc Fadden was unmarked and powered home from a corner.

Cranford responded well and looked a threat on the break. Cranford levelled just before half time from a Conor Mc Fadden free kick.

The second half started with both sides attacking and it was Kilmacrennan who again took the lead from Ryan Mc Fadden again. Cranford got the equaliser they deserved with five minutes to go when Andrew Kelly powered home a lovely strike from just inside the box.



Sunday, February 2, 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Bonagee United 1

Cappry Rovers 1

Substitute Daniel Stolarczyk scored a free kick with the last kick of the game to put a chink in Cappry Rovers’ Premier Division title assault.

Sean Mc Bride’s goal, on 87 minutes, looked to have given Cappry a priceless win, but Stolarczyk stepped up to put a cat among the top flight’s pigeons.

It was deep in the added moments when Bonagee were awarded a free kick just inside the box and Stolarczyk stepped up to curl past Joe Boyle and secured a share of the spoils.

Just seven minutes earlier, Mc Bride bagged the opening and what appeared likely to be the only goal of the game.

Benny Mc Laughlin carved out the chance with some nifty footwork and he offloaded for Mc Bride, who found the bottom corner.

But Stolarczyk sealed a draw for Bonagee and the title race is now wide open with the gap down to only three points.

Both sides had chances before the late drama.

Bonagee’s Lee Mc Monagle was denied by the brave endeavors of Boyle, who raced from his goal to halt the midfielder’s run with a good save.

Late in the day, Mc Bride looked to have won it, but Stolarczyk struck and there was time only for Cappry to kick-off again as the final whistle shrilled.

Castlefin Celtic 1

Milford United 0

A Kieran Friel goal was enough to give the home side a hard-earned victory over Milford at Park View on Sunday.

Milford were the better team in the early stages and went close through Kyle Black and Mark Wilson but both efforts were saved by Chris O’ Donnell in the Castlefin goals.

As the game progressed the home side started to get into it and had efforts through Friel and Barry Tourish. Castlefin took the lead in the 30th minute when a Barry Tourish through ball found Kieran Friel who calmly ran on to score.

Friel should have scored again just before the break but his shot went narrowly wide. Castlefin dominated the play in the second half but were restricted to long range efforts.



Kildrum Tigers 1

Cranford United 1

After a scoreless first half at Station Road where Cranford defended superbly throughout it was all level at the break.

It wasn’t until the 67th minute that the dreadlock was broken when Kevin Mc Hugh turned well and fired home to put the Tigers ahead.

It looked like Kildrum would see the game out but there was a late sting in the tail as Cranford finished off a fine move with just three minutes remaining in the game to earn themselves a valuable point.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Donegal Town 2

Donegal took the lead on 30 minutes. Mark Friel then equalised for Kilmacrennan. The teams went in at half time 1-1. Donegal took the lead again on 55 minutes. Chris Dillon equalised within a couple of minutes.

Chris scored the winner on 75 minutes. Donegal were awarded a penalty on 90 minutes but the home goalkeeper Jimmy Mc Elwaine made his second penalty save in as many weeks for Kilmacrennan.



Keadue Rovers 2

Drumkeen United 0

Keadue Rovers continued their excellent home form with this vital win which moves them well up the table.

On fourteen minutes Keadue had an effort ruled out for offside. The visitors were again unlucky when Lee Guthrie’s effort was saved by Danny Rodgers and the follow up was also saved.

Keadue made two subs on seventy minutes and they were to bear fruit as five minutes later some good interplay between brothers Maurice and Peter Mc Gee led to the keeper being rounded and sub Ryan Connors tapping into an open net.

Drumkeen reacted well and were almost level only for an excellent Danny Rodgers save. Keadue made it safe on eighty-seven minutes when a long ball over the top found Adam Mc Caffrey who laid it off to Ryan Connors to finish low to the net for a 2-0 win. A team effort from a plucky Drumkeen outfit while best for Keadue were Calum Boyle and Maurice McGee.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 3

St. Catherines 1

The ‘71 got back to winning ways with a good win over a youthful St. Catherines side at Rab’s Park.

Michael Sweeney broke the deadlock on 18 minutes when he fired home from six yards after great work from Patsy Friel.

Evan Hewitt was causing the away defence all sorts of problems and he cooly sent Johnny Nanny through on goal where he beat Mullan from 10 yards to double the lead.

Kerrykeel maybe should have had the game out of sight in the later stages of the first half but Mullan made some great saves to keep St. Catherines in the game.

With 10 minutes to go St. Catherines got one back when a free from Gallagher somehow ended up in the net, by-passing everyone. Kerrykeel did not panic and Paddy Carr made the points safe when he finished well after great work from Michael Sweeney.

Best for ‘71 were captain Marty Mc Ateer, Eoin Mc Gonigle, Paul Friel and Paddy Carr.



Glenea United 4

Drumoghill F.C. 1

Glenea picked up all three points at Glasserchoo with a comfortable win over Drumoghill. Glenea broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Shaun Curran put in an inch perfect cross for Shaun Mc Bride and he made no mistake from two yards with his header. Drumoghill came close in the 40th minute when Richie Moore played in Anthony Doherty but Mc Clafferty was up to the challenge with two quick saves.

After the break Kevin Mulhern drilled a low ball across goal and John Mc Fadden tapped in to double Glenea’s lead.

They made it 3-0 in the 60th minute, Martin Maguire split the defence with a great pass and Darren Ferry fired past the keeper.

Luke Mc Carry is claiming goal number 4 for Glenea after his shot from the edge of the box was dropping into the goal after the keeper got his hand to it. John Mc Fadden tapped in to make sure even if it was already over the line.

Rodgers managed to get a consolation goal for Drumoghill in injury time with a good strike from 25 yards. Shaun Mc Clafferty, Martin Maguire and Sean Coll best for Glenea while Richie Moore stood out for Drumoghill.



Lifford Celtic 0

Ballybofey United 3

With Greenbrae unplayable, this match was switched to Dreenan.

Ballybofey took the lead after twelve minutes when Michael Lafferty flighted a perfect ball into the Lifford penalty area and Shaun Mc Gowan headed it past the diving keeper.

Five minutes before the interval Damien Glackin doubled the Ballybofey advantage when he chipped the Lifford Keeper.

Lifford did have a few decent spells during the second half and they wasted a great chance to get back into the game when they shot wide in a one on one situation.

Ballybofey finally dealt the killer blow when Jude Patton scored from the penalty spot after match referee Marty Mc Cauley spotted a foul in a crowded penalty area.

Kevin Mc Brearty was best for Lifford with Ballybofey producing a decent team performance.



Convoy Arsenal 3

Rathmullan Celtic 0

Convoy took the lead in the 8th minute with JP Malley squaring the ball for Darren Mc Elwaine to tap the into the net.

Paddy Dolan made it two for Convoy in the 48th minute with a great solo goal turning the defender, running up the wing and firing home.

Convoy had a few more chances with Garry Brolly forcing a great save from the Rathmullan keeper and Anthony Bogle shooting wide. Paddy Dolan got his second of the match in the 90th minute with a carbon copy of his first goal.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 1

Gweedore United 6

Gweedore United started the game with a strong breeze to their backs and were rewarded after nine minutes when Sean Mc Fadden shot from the right and past Corey Byrne in the Dunkineely goal.

Gweedore scored again when they took advantage of sloppy play by Dunkineely and broke away, this time it was Ciaran Mc Fadden who found the back of the net.

Despite Dunkineely's best efforts they could not take advantage of the wind.

In the 75th minute an excellent shot from Ciaran Mc Fadden from outside the box beat Jamie Kelly who had taken over from Corey Byrne in the Dunkineely goal.

Gweedore added a fourth goal when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box, Mark Mc Fadden despatched it to the Dunkineely net. With 10 minutes to go Jamie Kelly saved at his right-hand post but was unable to hold onto the ball and it broke into the path of Ryan Kelly who scored. It was Dunkineely who scored the last two goals the first when Dylan Henry turned the ball into his own net before Adam Duddy scored the consolation goal for Dunkineely when he struck in injury time.

Whitestrand United 1

Swilly Rovers 4

One of the largest crowds in recent memory came to see Whitestrand face unbeaten top of the table Swilly Rovers at Mc Garvey Park.

The match started at a frenetic pace and Swilly won an early penalty which was superbly saved by Whitestrand keeper Paddy Kelly. Swilly were undeterred by this early setback and they took the lead from a corner that was headed in by Marty Mc Daid.

Taking the lead spurred Swilly on and they doubled their lead at the mid-way point of the half when Mc Daid got his second with a shot from outside the box that creeped into the bottom corner. Just before half time Swilly inflicted a killer blow when McDaid again took aim from outside the box and fired into the top corner to complete his hat-trick.

Whitestrand started the second half well but Swilly were first to every ball and the fourth goal came when a ball was fired across the box and it bounced in off an unfortunate Whitestrand defender.

The game was over as a contest at this point but credit to Whitestrand who kept going and Kevin Loughrey fired home through the keeper’s legs. The game largely petered out after this and Swilly went back to Ramelton with a well-deserved victory. Man of the match had to go to hat-trick hero Marty Mc Daid