Finn Harps sign another player - new season less than two weeks away for Donegal club

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Leo Donnellan for the 2020 season.

The midfielder joins the club having impressed manager Ollie Horgan and the management team in pre-season.

Donnellan grew up in London and began his career in the QPR youth system, before playing with Dagenham and Redbridge and Mainstone United.

The 21 year old has represented Ireland at U18 level, qualifying through his grandfather who was born in Kerry.

After the signing, Donnellan spoke of his excitement for a fresh start.

"I knew about the league from my time with the national team and meeting some of the players. I was looking for a fresh start and thought maybe it could be a good fit. I’m delighted things have gone well so far," he said.

Harps' first league game is against Sligo Rovers on February 14.