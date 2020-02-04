Cockhill Celtic learn their fate as draw made for FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finals

Contact
The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup.
Cockhill Celtic have been drawn away to Killester Donnycarney of the Leinster Senior League - if the Donegal side come through their last 16 replay against Kilnamanagh FC.
Ringmahon Rangers are set to welcome College Corinthians in a local derby in the quarter-finals whilst St. Mochtas will travel to St. Kevin's Boys.
In the other tie, Malahide United will welcome either Crumlin United or Maynooth University Town.
The quarter final ties are to be played on or before weekending February 23.
FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup - Round Four replays
February 9 - Crumlin United v Maynooth University Town
February 16 - Kilnamanagh v Cockhill Celtic
Peter O’Donnell from Raphoe Boxing Club receiving €200 from Raphoe Road Runners following their successful New Year’s Day 5k
