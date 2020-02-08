"In many ways, it's been a long time coming" - Barry McNamee signs for Finn Harps

Less than a week out from the start of the new League of Ireland campaign, Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of midfielder Barry McNamee.

The Ramelton man, who captained Derry City last season, has been linked with a move to Harps for a number of weeks after it emerged that he would not be resigning for Derry for the 2020 season.

And this evening, Harps announced that McNamee has put pen to paper and he’s on board for the forthcoming campaign. He joins his younger brother Tony who is also part of Ollie Horgan’s squad.

Both are likely to feature for Harps when they open against Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey next Friday night.

The following weekend, Harps will meet Barry McNamee’s former club Derry at the Brandywell.

“I suppose in many ways it’s been a long time coming,” McNamee said.

“There were a few teams in the North that I was close with but in the end I went with my gut. I’ve known Paul (Hegarty) for a long time and I know about the work Ollie puts in, and they’ll leave no stone unturned in helping us push on.”

Ollie Horgan said: “Listen this is a big signing for the club and hopefully Barry can come in and help us kick on to where we want to be.

“He has plenty of experience and knows what it takes to start moving up the table."

Harps were due to play Athlone Town today in a pre-season friendly but the game was postponed due to the poor weather conditions.

Horgan's side's opening game against Sligo Rovers next Friday night kicks off at Finn Park at 8pm.