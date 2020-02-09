Murphy scores twice as Donegal U-15s book place in national final

Donegal Schoolboys had a fantastic victory in very windy conditions against Drogheda Schoolboys at the Drogheda Institute Astro Pitch to advance to the U15 SFAI Subway Inter League Championship final.

Drogheda Schoolboys . . . 1

Donegal Schoolboys . . . 2

Drogheda started brightly with the wind at their backs but from early on it was obvious that a day for passing football it wasn’t, as it swirled all over the venue.

Donegal were taking short goal kicks, and this proved the right way instead of playing long into the wind. Ciaran Kelly, Eoghan Doherty and Sam Harvey started brightly for Donegal down the left and got in behind the Drogheda rear-guard a couple of times, but the final ball was lacking.

Drogheda had an early chance with Sam White clearing off the line

The early stages were already becoming a tight midfield tussle with Jack McGlynn, Cian McGee and Mark McGlynn battling with Drogheda’s Dylan O’Boyle and Matthew Egan.

Somewhat against the run of play Donegal went ahead on 10 minutes when Robbie Murphy and Harvey combined to get Harvey in. His shot was saved by Fionn McQuillan but Murphy was there to put away the rebound from close range.

There wasn’t much between the teams as the game settled but Drogheda’s ideas of playing balls in behind wasn’t paying dividends as Donegal’s defence held firm.

A few minutes before half time, Donegal broke and an excellent Luke Parke through ball sent Murphy clear and he finished superbly. Donegal were hoping to get to the break without conceding, but Drogheda had a free kick centrally from 25 yards out which was on its way to the top corner until somehow Cormac Hanlon got his fingertips to it to push it out for a corner.

Drogheda started the second half with renewed effort knowing that a goal back could change the dynamic of the game. Donegal were dealing with any threat however, and should have put the game to bed when a great move which started with Doherty ended with Parke setting up Murphy who somehow shot wide of the post with an open goal at his mercy. Cian McGee then hit the post with a good effort from 18 yards as Drogheda scrambled to clear.

Getting to the latter stages Drogheda threw everything at Donegal and they pulled a goal back after another fantastic save by Hanlon wasn’t enough as Tadhg Byrne rammed home the loose ball.

Mark Margey came on for Hanlon who had injured himself during Drogheda’s goal and Margey’s hands were warmed up very quickly as he pulled off a great save. Donegal had a couple of counter attacks in the last few minutes and anything Drogheda threw at them was dealt with.

A superb campaign by Donegal and they now await the winners of Cork and Galway in the other semi-final in Mullingar in two weeks

Donegal: Cormac Hanlon (Mark Margey 63), Adam McCullagh (Martin Dugera 51), Eoghan Doherty, Ciaran Kelly, Sam White, Cian McGee, Luke Parke, Jack McGlynn, Robbie Murphy (Aaron Temple 68), Mark McGlynn (Callum McAteer 61), Sam Harvey.

Subs; Faolan Gibson, Kian McGrath, Charlie McAteer, Rudi Minnock, Bobby Hennigan, Antain Boyle.