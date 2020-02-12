It's all systems go as Harps get set for season kick-off

The countdown is on to the start of the new League of Ireland season with Finn Harps opening their Premier Division campaign on Friday night with a home match against Sligo Rovers.

And with another North West derby to come the following weekend at Derry City, Harps boss Ollie Horgan has said supporters couldn’t have asked for two better games to start with.

After those two matches, newly promoted Shelbourne come to Ballybofey for a Monday night match, rounding off a busy start to the new season for new-look Harps.

“It’s great to be talking about Sligo, Derry and Shelbourne,” Horgan said.

“You couldn’t have picked two better games to start with - well not football wise - as regards looking forward to two North West derbies.

“We’re delighted to still be in the league along with Derry and along with Sligo and long may that continue.”

Horgan was speaking at a press conference in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

The event was held shortly after Harps confirmed that Raf Cretaro had come out of retirement and signed again for the new campaign.

He’s the latest new addition to a much-changed squad but Horgan said that some of the new signings may not feature this weekend.

The club are awaiting clearance for players and with others carrying knocks or as in the case of Cretaro, not up to speed in terms of fitness, Horgan is still to finalise his match-day squad for the game.

He was joined by Harps secretary Kathy Taaffe who gave a brief outline on some of the preparations which are ongoing ahead of Friday night’s big match.

And while the bad weather of recent days may have caused the cancellation of a number of sporting fixtures across the county, she said the club is confident that Friday night’s game will go ahead as planned.

A big crowd is expected for the game with the club’s Fundraising Officer Trevor Gordon confirming that free buses for supporters are being organised from Ramelton and Letterkenny.

He was also happy to report that efforts to attract new members to the 500 Club have been a huge success with over 180 members now signed up - a rise over over 130 in just a few weeks.