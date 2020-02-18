Draw made for the first round of the EA Sports League Cup

Contact
The draw has taken place for the first round of the EA Sports League Cup - and Donegal's only representative at this stage of the competition have been handed a tough opener.
Cockhill Celtic, the Ulster Senior League champions, have been drawn away from home to First Division Longford Town.
Twelve teams were in the hat for today's draw, with the ix winners joining the ten SSE Airtricity League Premier Division teams - including Finn Harps - in the second round.
EA SPORTS Cup First Round Draw
Monday, March 9
Cabinteely v Crumlin United
Drogheda United v UCD
Tuesday, March 10
Galway United v Athlone Town
Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic
UCC v Cobh Ramblers
Wexford v Bray Wanderers
