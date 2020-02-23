Can Finn Harps maintain unbeaten start against Shelbourne?

Finn Harps will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season on Monday night when newly promoted Shelbourne make the run to Ballybofey.

Harps are coming off the back of a very encouraging, if ultimately disappointing result against rivals Derry City after a 95th minute equaliser denied the visitors all three points.

Meanwhile Shelbourne will be hoping to bounce back having lost narrowly to holders Dundalk on Friday night. The mood in the Shelbourne camp is one of optimism for the season as over 3000 fans turned up for their home season opener after winning at Cork on the opening day of the season.

Their team is likely to include former Harps man Daniel O'Reilly who signed for Shels ahead of the new campaign.

The last time the sides met was in the First Division during the 2018 season, where the teams managed to share the spoils in each of the four league games.

Ahead of the tie, Harps manager Ollie Horgan said Shelbourne will be well clear of any relegation battle.

“They won’t see themselves as one of the sides fighting down the lower end of the table this season and I don’t think they’ll be there either," he said.

"They probably feel a bit hard done by not getting a point against Dundalk on Friday so that tells you what we’re up against.”

On the injury table Mark Timlin remains out while Shane McEleney is a doubt having come off with a knock at Derry on Friday night. Aidy Delap is available for selection once again having been ineligible to play against his home club.

Kick off is 8pm at Finn Park.



Injured: Mark Timlin

Doubtful: Raf Cretaro, Shane McEleney,

Suspended: None