A disappointing day for Donegal sides in national cup action

There was disappointment for the two Donegal underage sides who were on national cup duty today.

In the U-15 SFAI Inter-league final, Donegal went down 3-0 to Cork in Mullingar.

It was a tough end to what's been a fantastic campaign for Martin Fox's young side who did themselves, their clubs and their county proud by reaching a national final.

There was similar disappointment for Cappry Rovers who went out of the U-16 SFAI Sketchers Cup when they lost 6-0 to Shelbourne.