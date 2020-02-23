Swilly Rovers are promoted in first season back in Donegal League

Swilly Rovers clinched promotion to the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One of the Donegal League thanks to a big win over Dunkineely Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

The Ramelton club, who are in their first season back in the Donegal League, have enjoyed a brilliant campaign.

And they secured promotion this afternoon following a 7-0 demolition of Dunkineely Celtic at Letterkenny Community Centre.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Glenea United kept their title hopes on track in Division One when they were big winners at Letterbarrow.

And in the Ulster Junior Shield on Sunday, there were impressive cup wins for two Saturday League clubs - Strand Rovers and Glencar Celtic.

Not surprisingly, the weather had an effect on the fixtures schedule with a number of games postponed - with the Saturday League programme worst hit.



Reports

Saturday, February 22

Ulster Junior Shield

Drumbar F.C. 1 v 2 Quigleys Point Swifts

(No Report Submitted)



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United P v P Kildrum Tigers Reserves



Keadue Rovers Reserves P v P Milford United Reserves



Fintown Harps AFC 0 v 8 Donegal Town Reserves

With Pairc Achla unplayable, this match was switched to the Hospital Field in Donegal Town. Donegal Town Reserves guaranteed themselves at least a play-off for the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One title when they totally dominated the game from start to finish.

The South Donegal side have no match next weekend so they will have an opportunity to get their hands on the trophy the following week when Glenea United Reserves visit.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Dunlewey Celtic P v P Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves



Drumkeen United Reserves P v P Ballybofey United Reserves



Cranford United Reserves P v P Cappry Rovers Reserves



Castlefin Celtic Reserves P v P Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Sunday, February 23

Ulster Junior Shield

Curragh Athletic 2-2 Strand Rovers

(Strand win on penalties)

This quarter final tie started with the away side pushing hard and on ten minutes they got their reward. Both teams played well up to half-time but there were no more goals scored. The second-half saw the home side come out all fired up and on sixty minutes they got a corner which James Sweeney took and Callum Gordon got on the end of to make it 1-1.

The away side got another on 75 minutes to go back in front. The home never gave up and on 90 minutes Tim Callaghan got their second to force extra time.

Both sides battled well but it went to penalties. Strand won 4-3 on spot-kicks with Curragh gracious in defeat.

A great match played in a sporting manner by both sides.



Aileach F.C. 0 v 1 Glencar Celtic

(No Report Available)



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore Celtic 3 v 3 Convoy Arsenal

Convoy Arsenal appeared to be heading for three valuable away points with five minutes to go but Celtic's young guns struck late to deny them.

Gweedore struck twice in the space of three minutes when Colin Ferry finished off a fine cross from Jamie Doherty in the 33rd minute and Fiachra Coyle doubled the advantage when his wind assisted effort completely deceived Gallagher in the Convoy goals two minutes later.

One minute later Convoy grabbed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty which was well converted by JP Malley.

On the stroke of half time the sides were level when Joe Mc Gill headed home a free-kick which was poorly dealt with by the Celtic defence.

The second half was an entertaining affair as Convoy went in search of the winner. Gweedore were dangerous on the break and Convoy can thank their keeper for coming to their rescue on several occasions. When JP Malley hit his second of the game with twenty minutes remaining it seemed as if the leaders were heading for the three points.

But Gweedore's young team had other ideas. Cian Mc Bride, Jamie Doherty and Eoin De Burca pushed the home team on in search of an equaliser and it duly arrived with five minutes to go when De Burca finished well from the edge of the box from Fiachra Coyle's cross.

Gweedore were not finished and a last-ditch tackle denied De Burca a second goal in the last minute of injury time.

Cian Mc Bride and Jamie Doherty were outstanding for Gweedore. McElwaine, McGill and JP Malley were best for Convoy.

Referee: Séimi Ferry.



Lifford Celtic 2 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.

(No Report Submitted)



Letterbarrow Celtic 0 v 6 Glenea United

This was a one-sided affair as Glenea kept their title hopes alive.

Ciaran Mc Geady got the away side off the mark early with a well worked goal. He soon added a second giving the away side a two-goal margin at the break.

Letterbarrow started the second half strong but a third goal from Luke Mc Carry sank any hope of a comeback. The home side struggled to keep any momentum and a hat-trick from John Mc Fadden left the Letterbarrow lads wanting the final whistle to come early.

Best for Glenea was John Mc Fadden with Karl O’ Brien best for the home side.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 0 v 3 Gweedore United

(No Report Available)



Whitestrand United 1 v 1 Lagan Harps

Whitestrand took on Lagan in the last match of the season at Mc Garvey Park. Whitestrand took an early lead when Paul Ferry scored.

The game was affected by the wind and Whitestrand struggled to use the breeze to their advantage. Whitestrand went in one up at half-time but Lagan were still well in the game. Lagan started the second-half well and got an equaliser early on. The remainder of the game was largely played in the Whitestrand half. The Whitestrand keeper made some good saves but there were no more chances and the game petered out into a 1-1 draw.

Best for Whitestrand was Michael Herrity.



Swilly Rovers 7 v 0 Dunkineely Celtic

A resounding win for Swilly Rovers, defeating Dunkineely Celtic 7-0 at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

The home side were 4-0 up at the interval with goals from Ryan Mc Daid, Matthew Sweeney and a double from Marty Mc Daid.

The second period saw the boys in red continue their dominance with Jordie Nugent scoring a fine goal and the evergreen Marty Mc Daid getting two more to give him four on the day. The win means Swilly will get promoted in their first season back in the Donegal League. A super all round team performance by the hosts.



Raphoe Town P v P Glenree United

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 29

Voodoo Venue Cup K.O. 2pm

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves (K.O. 1.30p.m.)



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Glenea United Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC v Oldtown Celtic

Kildrum Tigers Reserves v Milford United Reserves

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Cranford United Reserves

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Drumkeen United Reserves

Ballybofey United Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic



Sunday, March 1

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2pm

Bonagee United v Donegal Town

Cranford United v Drumkeen United

Castlefin Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Cappry Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Milford United v Kildrum Tigers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United v Gweedore Celtic

Glenea United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Drumoghill F.C. v Letterbarrow Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Lifford Celtic

St. Catherines v Rathmullan Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic v Gweedore United

Glenree United v Deele Harps

Dunkineely Celtic v Raphoe Town