St Eunan's College, Letterkenny crowned Ulster Senior Schools champions

St Eunan's College, Letterkenny got the better of Crana College, Buncrana to win today's FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Ulster Cup Final.

Goals from Dylan Doogan on 19 minutes and Jack Dwyer on 51 helped St. Eunan's to victory.

On a bitterly cold day, this final was played at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry.

St. Eunan's College, who are managed by Paul Browne, now progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY