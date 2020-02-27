Austrian giant signs for Finn Harps - attacking options boosted for Donegal club

Contact
Austrian forward Alexander Kogler has signed for Finn Harps, it has been confirmed by the club.
He joins from Grazer AK, who play in the second tier in Austrian.
He won't feature in Friday's game against Cork City as he is serving a suspension from his final game in Austria before the winter break.
However, he is likely to be in the squad for the home game against champions Dundalk next week.
Ollie Horgan told the club website: “Alex is a good player and more importantly a good lad which is what we’re all about. He’ll hopefully give us something extra at that end of the pitch and help us get where we want to be.”
The 22-year-old is six foot three inches high.
He will wear number 30 for the club this season.
