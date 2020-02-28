Frustrating night for Finn Harps as Cork City take the points at Turner's Cross

Cork City recorded their first league win of the new season - and in the process condemned Harps to a first defeat at Turner’s Cross.



Cork City . . . 1

Finn Harps . . . 0

Alec Byrne’s headed goal on 56 minutes was the first goal Cork have managed this season.

It was tough on Harps who played well on the night, but just couldn’t find an equaliser on a miserable night weather-wise by the Lee.

With four points from their opening two games, Finn Harps travelled to Cork confident of maintaining that good start and they began this game well.

In difficult conditions, they seemed to settle the quicker, and Ruairi Harkin fired the first effort on goal - a shot from distance which went wide on 12 minutes.

Harkin, who came on as a substitute at the Brandywell last Friday night, made his first start of the new season, and soon after, he had another long range effort which wasn’t too far off target.

In between, Cork created their first chance when Dylan McGlade shot over after he was set up by Daire O’Connor.

But Harps were on top and Cork’s keeper Bossin had to be alert to deny Karl O’Sullivan on 27, closing the angle and saving with his legs.

At the other end, Bossin’s opposite number Mark Anthony McGinley produced a good stop from McGlade.

And there was drama right at the end of the half when debutante Alex Kolgar looked to have given Harps the lead when he slid in to force the ball home after Bossin had saved from Ruairi Harkin.

But with Bossin down injured, the referee consulted with one of his assistants and disallowed the goal for a foul on the keeper.

It was to prove the final piece of action in the game for Bossin and Mark McNulty was introduced as the replacement goalkeeper.

Cork made another change at the break with Charlie Fleming replacing Kyron Stabana and the home side had the opening chance of the new half when Deshane Dalling worked an opening in a dangerous position but shot narrowly side.

Their opening goal arrived on 56 minutes. Alec Byrne met Dylan McGlade’s inswinging corner and his header found the back of the net.

Cork thought they had doubled the advantage immediately after when O’Connor turned the ball home from close range but thankfully for Harps, the flag was up indicating that the Cork man was in an offside position.

O’Connor had reacted quickest in the area after Dalling’s wonderful effort crashed back off the woodwork.

Ruairi Harkin, who had a couple of efforts in the first half, caused another moment of worry when his shot was cleared midway through the second half.

The game was beginning to open up and Harps defender David Webster, up from the back, had an effort on goal while Kogler also had a shot blocked.

Cork were denied a second by the mud - Dalling’s run and shot ending with the ball sticking in the mud in front of Harps keeper McGinley.

The result means Harps slip down the table to sixth and have been overtaken by both Shelbourne and Derry City who recorded wins in their respective games.

Next up for Ollie Horgan’s side is a home match against Dundalk in Ballybofey next Friday night.

The champions were also lost for the first time this season, going down 3-2 at Shamrock Rovers.

CORK CITY: Liam Bossin (Mark McNulty 45), Ronan Hurley, Joseph Olowu, Joe Redmond, Kyron Stabana (Charlie Fleming 46), Alec Byrne, Deshane Dalling, Gearoid Morrissey, Daire O’Connor, Henry Ochieng, Dylan McGlade (Cian Murphy 88).

FINN HARPS: Mark Anthony McGinley, David Webster, Mark Russell, Sam Todd, Kosovar Sadiki, Shane McEleney, Ryan Connolly, Ruairí Harkin, Karl O’Sullivan, Alexander Kogler, Barry McNamee.

REFEREE: Neil Doyle.