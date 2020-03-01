Results from the weekend games in the Donegal Junior League

The results from the games in this weekend's Donegal Junior League are listed below.

The weather led to numerous postponements but credit to those clubs who got playing.

Reports will be posted shortly on a different page.

Results

Saturday 29nd February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Glenea United Reserves P v P Keadue Rovers Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC P v P Oldtown Celtic

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 4 v 1 Milford United Reserves

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves P v P Cranford United Reserves

Cappry Rovers Reserves 3 v 0 Drumkeen United Reserves

Ballybofey United Reserves P v P Dunlewey Celtic

Castlefin Celtic Reserves P v P Drumbar F.C.

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves P v P Copany Rovers



Sunday 1st March 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Bonagee United P v P Donegal Town

Cranford United 2 v 2 Drumkeen United

Castlefin Celtic 5 v 2 Keadue Rovers

Cappry Rovers 0 v 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Milford United P v P Kildrum Tigers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 1 v 3 Gweedore Celtic

Glenea United 3 v 2 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 2 Letterbarrow Celtic

Convoy Arsenal 5 v 3 Lifford Celtic

St. Catherines 1 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic 0 v 4 Gweedore United

Glenree United P v P Deele Harps

Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 8 Raphoe Town