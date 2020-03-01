Results from the weekend games in the Donegal Junior League

Contact
The results from the games in this weekend's Donegal Junior League are listed below.
The weather led to numerous postponements but credit to those clubs who got playing.
Reports will be posted shortly on a different page.
Results
Saturday 29nd February 2020
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Glenea United Reserves P v P Keadue Rovers Reserves
Fintown Harps AFC P v P Oldtown Celtic
Kildrum Tigers Reserves 4 v 1 Milford United Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves P v P Cranford United Reserves
Cappry Rovers Reserves 3 v 0 Drumkeen United Reserves
Ballybofey United Reserves P v P Dunlewey Celtic
Castlefin Celtic Reserves P v P Drumbar F.C.
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves P v P Copany Rovers
Sunday 1st March 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Bonagee United P v P Donegal Town
Cranford United 2 v 2 Drumkeen United
Castlefin Celtic 5 v 2 Keadue Rovers
Cappry Rovers 0 v 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Milford United P v P Kildrum Tigers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Ballybofey United 1 v 3 Gweedore Celtic
Glenea United 3 v 2 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 2 Letterbarrow Celtic
Convoy Arsenal 5 v 3 Lifford Celtic
St. Catherines 1 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 0 v 4 Gweedore United
Glenree United P v P Deele Harps
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 8 Raphoe Town
