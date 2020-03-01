Kilmacrennan go top after win over Cappry in match of the day - see all the Donegal League reports

Kilmacrennan Celtic are now in pole position in the Brian McCormick Premier Division after they leapfrogged over long-time leaders Cappry Rovers at the summit thanks to a 2-0 win.

Glenea United continue to lead the way in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One while in the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Town, Raphoe kept on course for promotion with a big 8-1 win over Dunkineely Celtic.

In the Saturday League, there was no real change in Division One as neither runaway leaders Donegal Town Reserves nor second placed Keadue Rovers Reserves were in action.

In Division Two, Cappry Rovers Reserves chalked up a 3-0 over leaders Drumkeen United Reserves to close the gap to two points at the top of the table.



Donegal Junior League Reports

Saturday, February 29, 2020



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Glenea United Reserves P v P Keadue Rovers Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC P v P Oldtown Celtic

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 4 v 1 Milford United Reserves

(No Report Submitted)

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves P v P Cranford United Reserves



Cappry Rovers Res 3

Drumkeen Utd Res 0

In a game played at Letterkenny Community Centre, Cappry’s Reserves showed their promotion credentials as they defeated leaders Drumkeen United Reserves.

Cappry got the opening goal of the game in the 31st minute when James Speight finished well following a good move. Odhran Mc Glynn scored just before the break to double the lead for Cappry. The second half was even with both teams having half-chances. Cappry added a third through Peter Lafferty mid-way through the second half. Two team performances.

Referee: George Clinton



Ballybofey United Reserves P v P Dunlewey Celtic

Castlefin Celtic Reserves P v P Drumbar F.C.

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves P v P Copany Rovers



Sunday 1st March 2020

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Bonagee United P v P Donegal Town



Cranford United 2

Drumkeen United 2

The points were shared in blustery conditions in Rathmullan. Drumkeen started the game best and put Cranford’s defence under a lot of pressure and their pressure was rewarded on 25 minutes when they broke up the field and scored after a cut back into the box.

This seemed to wake Cranford and they upped their game, missing a couple of good opportunities before equalising when Lorcan Connor beat his man inside the box and his lovely left footed chip found the top corner.

Drumkeen again started the second half the strongest and retook the lead after 60 minutes when the ball fell to their right back and he let loose from 25 yards and his lovely strike went in off the bar.

Drumkeen could have increased their lead only for 3 or 4 great saves from Jason Hegarty. Cranford levelled it with 15 minutes to go when Chris Duffy scored a lovely free kick from the edge of the box,



Castlefin Celtic 5

Keadue Rovers 2

Third placed Castlefin kept their title hopes alive as they came out on top against Keadue on Sunday.

Keadue took the lead in the third minute when Mannie Mc Gee scored after a through ball from David Ward.

The home side upped their play and equalised in the 17th minute when Foy played the ball out wide to Ronan Tourish who whipped a cross to the back post to Emmet White who fired home.

Castlefin kept up the pressure and just before the break took the lead when Raymond Foy shot to the corner of the net from a Gary Mc Nulty pass.

It was 3-1 on 48 minutes when a defensive mix-up allowed Tourish in one on one with the keeper and he squared to Corey Lee Bogan who tapped home.

Castlefinn got their fourthin the 58th minute when O’ Hagen won the ball in midfield and passed to White who then passed to Bogan who crossed to Tourish to score.

Two minutes later Keadue were awarded a penalty. Chris Greene took the penalty but it was well saved by the home keeper Chris O’ Donnell. In the 65th minute things got worse for Keadue when they had a player sent off.

Keadue pulled one back in the 75th minute when Michael Greene lobbed the keeper from 20 yards. Castlefin completed the scoring in the 85th minute when they were awarded a penalty for a foul in the box, Emmet White converted. Best for Castlefin Corey Bogan, Emmet White and Aaron O Hagan. Best for Keadue Chris Green and Jay Doherty. Referee: Alastair Gourley.



Cappry Rovers 0

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2

Cappry Rovers were knocked off the top of the table by Kilmacrennan Celtic when they were defeated 2-0 at a blustery and showery Cappry Park.

Cappry started the strongest in the first half when playing with the wind but couldn't penetrate a very strong visitor’s defence.

Kilmacrennan started strong in the second half, playing with the wind and putting the pressure on Cappry.

The breakthrough came for the visitors in the fifty eighth minute when a long ball from Chris Dillon beat the Cappry keeper.

Cappry went in search of the equaliser and were unlucky not to score when Darren Mc Gowan hit the post with the keeper beaten. Cappry kept the pressure on in search of the equaliser but were nearly caught a few times on the break.

Kilmacrennan wrapped the game up in the eighty fifth minute when Seamie Friel scored from close range following a cross.



Milford United P v P Kildrum Tigers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 1

Gweedore Celtic 3

Ballybofey United’s Promotion hopes took a blow on Sunday when they lost at home to Gweedore Celtic.

They went in at half-time a goal to the good after Brian Lafferty Jnr. had given them the lead just before the break.

But they succumbed to a second-half hat-trick from Eoin De Burca who spearheaded Gweedore’s comeback. T

he win keeps the Screaban men in touch with the sides vying for third place in the table. Referee: Stephen Toner.



Glenea United 3

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2

Glenea secured another valuable three points at Glasserchoo to keep a hold on that top spot.

Kerrykeel came close to scoring in the 18th minute when a Marty Mc Ateer free came off the crossbar. Four minutes later it was Glenea who were denied, Kevin Mulhern got on the end of a Sean Coll corner and it was somehow cleared off the line by the Kerrykeel defence. Kerrykeel went one up in the 27th minute when a ball over the top fell to Marty Mc Ateer and he slotted past the keeper.

Kerrykeel made it 2-0 with a well worked move in the 40th minute,after good link-up play from Bernard Mc Gettigan played in Patsy Friel who made no mistake from 12 yards.

Within two minutes Glenea pulled one back, Sean Mc Bride was taken down in the box and Darren Ferry scored the resulting penalty.

Glenea started the second half brighter and found themselves level in the 55th minute when Sean Curran shot past the keeper from 30 yards.

Glenea kept the pressure on with John Mc Fadden causing havoc in the Kerrykeel defence and they were rewarded in the 71st minute when Michael Barry and John Mc Fadden combined well to set up Ciaran Mc Geady for a tap in from three yards.

Kerrykeel did manage to penetrate the Glenea defence in the 75th minute when McGettigan found himself one on one with keeper Joe Coll, but the latter stood strong and saved well. With time running out Kerrykeel pushed but Glenea were happy to soak up the pressure and hit on the break, with Mc Fadden and Mc Geady having chances for Glenea near the end. Good team performances in windy conditions.

Referee: Marty Mc Garrigle



Drumoghill F.C. 1

Letterbarrow Celtic 2

Relegation threatened Letterbarrow registered only their third win of the campaign, agains the team above them in the table.

Convoy Arsenal 5

Lifford Celtic 3

Convoy opened the scoring on five minutes when J.P. Malley scored after a strong run by Dean Bonner.

Lifford equalised on fifteen minutes when Anthony Crossan headed home from a set piece. Convoy regained the lead five minutes before the break when Malley tapped home after good work from Joseph Mc Gill.

The visitors levelled on the hour mark when Niall Coyle fired home from the edge of the box. The home side quickly put the game beyond doubt when Malley completed his hat-trick, an excellent strike from Mc Gill and a good opportunist goal from Paddy Dolan. Lifford got a late consolation through Cian Mc Ginley.

This was an entertaining contest served up by both teams in difficult weather conditions.



St. Catherines 1

Rathmullan Celtic 1

St Catherine’s were slow out of the traps and paid the price for poor defending on four minutes.

Niall Carruthers latched onto a dropping ball and made no mistake from 12 yards making it one nil to Rathmullan.

A young home team settled and grew into the game. A driving run through the middle of the park from Conor Doherty got its just rewards on 17minutes when David Mc Guinness fired home from Doherty’s great work and squared the game at 1-1.

Both teams were guilty of squandering good chances in the second half.

Both teams provided good entertainment in difficult conditions and when Tony Mc Namee blew for full time both teams seemed content with a point



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic 0

Gweedore United 4

Curragh started well but on 30 minutes a long ball over their defence saw a visiting striker latch onto it and he punished the home side. On 45 minutes Gweedore got their second to make it 2-0 at half time.

It was very fast and flowing football at the start of the second half with the home side pushing for a goal but the away side caught them again to make it 3-0 and the away side got a fourth before the final whistle.



Glenree United P v P Deele Harps



Dunkineely Celtic 1

Raphoe Town 8

Raphoe went on a scoring spree at a cold and wet Darney Park against struggling Dunkineely Celtic. Corey Gillen got a hat-trick for the winners with, Michael Quinn geting a brace and the others were from Keelan Bogle, D.J. Kelly and Oliver Quinn.

Home goalkeeper Corey Byrne was stretched to the limit and made a number of good stops - including a penalty save - but it was one-way traffic and Raphoe led 4-0 at half-time.

Raphoe increased their lead to 6-0 before, on 62 minutes, the Raphoe keeper saved well to his left from an Emmet Kennedy free kick.

Dunkineely got their consolation goal 14 minutes later when Adrian Nesbitt converted from the spot after Lee Byrne had been taken down in the box.

Raphoe replied two minutes later with an excellent strike from 25 yards before adding another shortly before the final whistle.