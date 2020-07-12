Revealed: Donegal League fixtures for next weekend as action resume on the local soccer scene

Contact
The Donegal Junior League will be up and running again next weekend.
The various divisions will be run off in the coming weeks to complete the 2019/2020 season.
The fixtures for next weekend are listed below.
Donegal Junior League
Fixtures
Saturday 18th July 2020 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Glencar Inn Division One
Glencar Celtic v Kildrum Tigers Reserves
Glenea United Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves
Fintown Harps AFC v Oldtown Celtic
Old Orchard Division Two
Cappry Rovers Reserves v Drumbar F.C.
Ballybofey United Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic
Sunday 19th July 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.0. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Cappry Rovers v Cranford United (K.O. 12 Noon)
Drumkeen United v Kildrum Tigers
Keadue Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Bonagee United v Castlefin Celtic
Milford United v Donegal Town
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
St. Catherines v Ballybofey United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps v Lagan Harps
Raphoe Town v Glenree United
Wednesday 22nd July 2020 K.O. 7p.m. (Unless Stated)
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic
Bonagee United v Donegal Town
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Keadue Rovers Reserves v Milford United Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Cranford United Reserves
