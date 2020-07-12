Revealed: Donegal League fixtures for next weekend as action resume on the local soccer scene

The Donegal Junior League will be up and running again next weekend.

The various divisions will be run off in the coming weeks to complete the 2019/2020 season.

The fixtures for next weekend are listed below.

Donegal Junior League

Fixtures



Saturday 18th July 2020 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Glencar Inn Division One

Glencar Celtic v Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Glenea United Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC v Oldtown Celtic



Old Orchard Division Two

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Drumbar F.C.

Ballybofey United Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic



Sunday 19th July 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.0. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Cappry Rovers v Cranford United (K.O. 12 Noon)

Drumkeen United v Kildrum Tigers

Keadue Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Bonagee United v Castlefin Celtic

Milford United v Donegal Town



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

St. Catherines v Ballybofey United



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Lagan Harps

Raphoe Town v Glenree United



Wednesday 22nd July 2020 K.O. 7p.m. (Unless Stated)

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic

Bonagee United v Donegal Town



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Keadue Rovers Reserves v Milford United Reserves



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Cranford United Reserves

