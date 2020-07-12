Ulster Senior League fixtures announced for action again next week

Contact
After a four-and-a-half month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League resumes in earnest next weekend.
Reigning champions Cockhill Celtic will get their bid for an eighth successive USL title back underway on Sunday when they welcome nearest challengers Letterkenny Rovers to the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.
Cockhill have two games in hand on the Cathedral Town side and Gavin Cullen’s champions have a three-point advantage.
Bonagee United, the League’s third-placed side, get the season kick-started again when they host Finn Harps Reserves at Dry Arch Park on Saturday evening in a game that has been reversed from Finn Park.
Also on Sunday afternoon, Derry City Reserves are at home to Fanad United.
bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League
Saturday, July 18, 7pm
Finn Harps Reserves v Bonagee United (game switched to Dry Arch Park)
Sunday, July 19, 2pm
Cockhill Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers
Derry City Reserves v Fanad United
USL Table
P W D L F A GD Pts
Cockhill Celtic 9 8 1 0 19 5 14 25
Letterkenny Rovers 11 6 4 1 29 16 13 22
Bonagee United 10 5 3 2 22 14 8 18
Derry City Reserves 12 4 1 7 22 26 -4 13
Finn Harps Reserves 12 4 1 7 19 25 -6 13
Fanad United 12 0 2 10 8 33 -25 2
