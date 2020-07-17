Harps reveal details of friendly game behind closed doors

Finn Harps will move another step closer to bringing premier division football back to Finn Park in a behind closed doors friendly with Cliftonville of the Irish League this Saturday.

Cliftonville finished fourth in the Irish League last season with former Harps players Richard Brush and Ryan Curran in their squad.

Harps regret that the club is not yet at a stage where fans can return to Finn Park but work is ongoing to get Finn Park ready for the visit of Shelbourne on Tuesday, August 4th.

This work has been facilitated by a GoFundMe campaign which is currently at more than 90% of its €30,000 target.

The club would like to thank everyone who has contributed to date and ask anyone in a position to do so to help them hit the target and bring premier division football home to Finn Park!

All contributions of €50 or more are added to the 500 Club draw all donors of any amount will be entered into a draw for a 2020 club jersey signed by the current squad and a pair of tickets for the next Republic of Ireland home match at which spectators are allowed.

The club is examining the guidelines provided to it by the FAI and will make match night arrangements public before the Shelbourne game.