Harps unveil new signing who once had a spell with Newcastle United

Finn Harps have swooped to boost their squad with the Airtricity League Premier Division resuming this weekend.

They have secured the signing of Galway player Stephen Folan.

He has previously spent time with Newcastle United, Limerick, Sligo Rovers, Cork City, Galway United and Dundalk before signing for South Melbourne in Australia.

Folan returned to Ireland some weeks ago and has now put pen to paper with Harps for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The 6' 1" defender is set to make his debut against Shamrock Rovers tomorrow pending international clearance.

Harps supremo Ollie Horgan said:"We are very happy to have Stephen with us for the rest of the season. We have a massive battle on our hands and Stephen brings a lot of experience in the league. There's a bit of a sprint onto the finish now and we'll need all the bodies we can gather to be able to compete," he said.

Folan commented: "I am delighted to join the club and am looking forward to the battle ahead. I can't wait to get going and hopefully making a contribution to a successful campaign."

Folan played for Mervue United, Galway Hibernian and Salthill Devon before making the move to England in July 2008 when he signed for Newcastle United.

He was released by Newcastle in June 2012 and in January 2013 he signed for new Limerick FC boss, Stuart Taylor.