Full-time: Shamrock Rovers v. Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium

Shamrock Rovers go five points clear at the summit

Shamrock Rovers celebrate after their first goal - Photo: Shamrock Rovers facebook

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps returned to action at Tallaght Stadium - but title-chasing, table-topping Shamrock Rovers bagged the points to move five points clear of Dundalk at the summit as they won 3-1.

Rovers were ahead within seven minutes through Jack Byrne, with a well struck free-kick after Ronan Finn was fouled by Leo Donnellan.

And Harps found themselves 2-0 down with 16 minutes gone as they lost possession in their own half and Byrne slipped the ball into the path of Dylan Watts who finished well with a fine shot past Mark Anthony McGinley.

The Hoops made it 3-0 through Aaron McEneff on 37 minutes, before Harps pulled one back through Karl O'Sullivan three minutes later with a fine volley to lift the spirits in the visitors' camp.

Ruairi Harkin came on for Mark Coyle, with Stephen Doherty on for Mark Russell, as Ollie Horgan tinkered with his line-up for the start of the second half.

McGinley made a fine save to deny Finn on 47 minutes but battling Harps kept plugging away and from a corner Sam Todd reminded the hosts that the outcome was not yet certain.

Harps were dealt a blow when Dave Webster went off injured (he was replaced by Gareth Harkin) but Tony McNamee's long throws were giving Rovers plenty to think about.

Despite battling to the end, Harps were unable to recover from the first half damage.

Next up is a home game against Shelbourne on Tuesday in Ballybofey.

