Full-time: Shamrock Rovers v. Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium

Contact
Shamrock Rovers celebrate after their first goal - Photo: Shamrock Rovers facebook
Finn Harps returned to action at Tallaght Stadium - but title-chasing, table-topping Shamrock Rovers bagged the points to move five points clear of Dundalk at the summit as they won 3-1.
Rovers were ahead within seven minutes through Jack Byrne, with a well struck free-kick after Ronan Finn was fouled by Leo Donnellan.
And Harps found themselves 2-0 down with 16 minutes gone as they lost possession in their own half and Byrne slipped the ball into the path of Dylan Watts who finished well with a fine shot past Mark Anthony McGinley.
The Hoops made it 3-0 through Aaron McEneff on 37 minutes, before Harps pulled one back through Karl O'Sullivan three minutes later with a fine volley to lift the spirits in the visitors' camp.
Ruairi Harkin came on for Mark Coyle, with Stephen Doherty on for Mark Russell, as Ollie Horgan tinkered with his line-up for the start of the second half.
McGinley made a fine save to deny Finn on 47 minutes but battling Harps kept plugging away and from a corner Sam Todd reminded the hosts that the outcome was not yet certain.
Harps were dealt a blow when Dave Webster went off injured (he was replaced by Gareth Harkin) but Tony McNamee's long throws were giving Rovers plenty to think about.
Despite battling to the end, Harps were unable to recover from the first half damage.
Next up is a home game against Shelbourne on Tuesday in Ballybofey.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to all road users to be vigilant to the increased presence of agricultural vehicles on roads
Cllr Michael McMahon who has warned lives could be lost if anti-social behaviour remains unchecked in Bundoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.