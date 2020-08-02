Contact
Donegal Junior League Results Round-Up from the weekend
Friday 31st July 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Cappry Rovers 2, Drumkeen United 0
Saturday 1st August
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Curragh Athletic 1, Deele Harps 2
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Arranmore United 1, Kildrum Tigers Reserves 1
Keadue Rovers Reserves 0, Oldtown Celtic 2
Glenea United Reserves 1, Strand Rovers 2
Milford United Reserves 2, Glencar Celtic 6
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 3, Dunlewey Celtic 2
Cranford United Reserves 0, Cappry Rovers Reserves 4
Castlefin Celtic Reserves 4, Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 0
Drumbar F.C 4, Copany Rovers 1
Sunday 2nd August 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 1, Donegal Town 0
Milford United 4, Keadue Rovers 1
Kildrum Tigers 1, Kilmacrennan Celtic 1
Bonagee United 3, Cranford United 3
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Rathmullan Celtic 3, Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 0
Lifford Celtic 0, Letterbarrow Celtic 4
Ballybofey United 1, Drumoghill F.C. 4
Convoy Arsenal 0, Glenea United 1 (Glenea are crowned champions, Convoy also promoted)
St. Catherines 0, Gweedore Celtic 0
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic 1, Whitestrand United 5
Gweedore United 3, Raphoe Town 3
Glenree United 0, Swilly Rovers 3
