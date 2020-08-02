Donegal League Round Up - on a day when one team had three players sent off late on!

Donegal Junior League Reports

Friday 31st July 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers 2

Drumkeen United 0

In a game played on Friday night in Cappry Park it was the home team took the lead in the 20th minute when Paddy Mc Nulty scored with a fine header from a Brendan Mc Laughlin cross.

Cappry kept pressing and got their reward in the 32nd minute when Ronan Coyle played through Sean Mc Bride who rounded the Drumkeen keeper to tap into an empty net. Drumkeen came back strong and hit the bar through Conor Laverty.

Drumkeen came out strong for the second half and pressed Cappry but the home defence held firm in the second half. Cappry were always dangerous on the break and had chances to extend their lead through Alan Gethins and Sean Mc Bride.



Saturday 1st August

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United 1

Kildrum Tigers Res 1

Arranmore dominated play from the beginning with Brian Proctor, Chim Reynolds, Aidan Proctor and Mardy Mc Garrigle all going close.

But they took the lead on 55 minutes when Aidan Proctor fired home after good work from Brian Proctor. Arranmore passed up several good opportunities and were made to pay when the Kildrum midfielder fired home following a corner that wasn't fully cleared.



Keadue Rovers Res 0

Oldtown Celtic 2

Keadue Rovers Reserves had their first home defeat of the season, losing out to Oldtown Celtic in a feisty encounter at Central Park on Saturday.

As the half drew to a close it was the away side who went a goal up when a ball over the top was not dealt with by a hesitant home defence, claiming it was offside, striker Michael Mongan took the ball and beat the keeper.

At the start of the second half it was Keadue who made the brighter opening, moving upfield well and they had a few crosses and free kicks, without troubling the away keeper.

Oldtown gained confidence from this and after the hour had a good shot saved by Caelan Bonner.

The home team kept pressing hard as the game opened more but on 67 minutes the game was settled after some good work down the right wing and a good cross led to a fumble by the home keeper which Tommy McLaughlin capitalised on to poke home at the near post. After that the home side upped their game with a lot of possession and chances falling to both Peter McGee and Ryan Connors. Oldtown go second in the table.



Glenea United Res 0

Strand Rovers 2

Glenea reserves completed their home league programme with a hard-fought Gaeltacht derby defeat against Strand.

Strand took the lead on 41 minutes when Shane O’Donnell played a free-kick into the box which fell to Brendan Glackin and he fired home from a tight angle.

Strand doubled their lead on 58 minutes when a free kick was played to Michael Ward and he fired home from the edge of the box.

Glenea pushed hard to pull a goal back and came close on 68 minutes when Keenan Gallagher got onto a through ball but lifted his effort over the bar. Strand came close to

extending their lead on 80minutes but were denied by an excellent save by Odhran Craig. Glenea were well served by Remi Moran, Keenan Gallagher and Nathan O’Brien, while Brendan Glackin was always a handful for the home defence.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res 3

Dunlewey Celtic 2

Kilmacrennan hosted Dunlewey in a perfect day for football at Lurgy Park, and with a play -off spot up for grabs it gave both teams an incentive to go out and take all three points.

Eamonn Sheridan scored a hat-trick, including one from the spot, to go 3-0 ahead.

Dunlewey staged a late comeback with goals from Paul Coll and Patrick Mc Geady but it was too little, too late from the away side.



Cranford United Res 0

Cappry Rovers Res 4

Cappry kept up their push for the league title with a comfortable win in Cranford. Cappry were one up as early as the third minute when a Cranford defender put the ball into his own net. They then doubled their lead after 20 minutes.

.Cranford came out the stronger for the second half and missed a number of chances in a good 25 minute spell, but couldn't take them and they were to be punished as Cappry added two more goals in the last 20 minutes.

Castlefin Celtic Res 4

Drumoghill F.C. Res 0

Castlefin took the lead in the 10th minute when a James Mc Menamin shot from 25 yards flew into the top corner of the net. It was 2-0 in the 30th minute when Travis Lafferty broke down the right and crossed the ball to Reece Gallagher who fired home.

Castlefin got their third in the 70th minute when Travis Lafferty shot to the corner of the net from a Nicky Scott through ball. It was one way traffic now and Ben King had a couple of efforts on goal but all to no avail. Lee Kennedy made it 4-0 in the dying minutes when he rounded three players and shot past the keeper to score. Best for Castlefinn were Lee Kennedy and Daniel Foy.

Sunday 2nd August 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefinn Celtic 1

Donegal Town 0

Castlefinn moved to joint top of the Premier league with a hard fought victory over Donegal Town on Sunday.

The east Donegal side took the lead in the 12th minute when Ronan Tourish shot to the corner of the net when he broke through the Donegal defence from a Corrie Lee Bogan through ball. Donegal had long periods of possession but the Castlefinn defence stood firm.

Castlefinn were reduced to ten men with twelve minutes remaining, Donegal pushed forward in search of an equaliser but the home side held out for a vital three points.

Best for Castlefinn Aaron O Hagen, Corrie lee Bogan and Reece Gallagher

Best for Donegal James Kerrigan and Ronan Mc Hugh

Milford United 4

Keadue Rovers 1

Milford United overcame a determined Keadue Rovers at Moyle View Park. Milford took the lead on 30 minutes when Kyle Black converted a penalty following a foul on Mark Wilson.

Keadue got their deserved equaliser on the hour when Neely tucked home from close range.

Milford pushed for the winner and on 80 minutes Mark Flood rattled home from a corner. As Milford held on Mark Wilson completed the scoring with two brilliant finishes. Great team effort by both teams. Best for Milford Mark Wilson, Pauric Curley and Lorcan Friel.



Kildrum Tigers 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1

After a scoreless first half both teams again started the second at an impressive tempo, Kildrum looking the more likely to take the lead. On 72 minutes Kildrum struck the post from a corner before Jamie McKinney had his effort impressively blocked on the line by Kieran Gorman.

Kilmacrennan’s goal came on 82 minutes after a mistake and Seamie Friel scored.

Kevin O Donnell was shown a second yellow from referee Andrew Mullan. Kildrum pushed for an equaliser and finally got the goal they deserved in the dying moments as Kevin McHugh expertly directed his header in the top corner. Moments after the impressive Enda McCormack was shown a second yellow reducing his side to nine men.



Bonagee United 3

Cranford United 3

The home side had a goal disallowed on five minutes when Glen Gallagher sent a long ball in the box from midfield and Jason Ashmore seemed to have got the better of the defender to toe poke the ball past the keeper but referee Alister Gourney gave a free to the visitors for a foul on the defender.

On 11 minutes Daniel Stolarcky and Aiden Mc Laughlin spurned chances.

The visitor’s first strike came on fifteen minutes when a great effort from Chris Duffy from just outside the box.

Ashmore was giving the Cranford defence a lot of problems and on 26 minutes Daniel Stolarcky hammered the ball to the back of the net. Ashmore set up the second for Stolarcky while at the other end James Mc Bride twice and Kieran Doherty had chances for the visitors.

Cranford pulled one back on 50 minutes through Danny Mc Bride before McLaughlil made it 3-1.

Cranford kept plugging away and late goals from Kieran Doherty and Chris Carr.



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Rathmullan Celtic 3

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 0

Rathmullan Celtic took a huge leap towards the play-offs for the Premier League with an emphatic three goal win at the seaside over their nearest rivals Kerrykeel 71 - who were reduced to eight men following three separate red cards.

This result puts the Hoops in pole position going into next Sunday's clash with Ballybofey, where a victory ensures that coveted play off spot for a return to the top flight.

The Hoops played like a team united with focus, composure and class in their first competitive match since lockdown.

Under the guidance of Dara ‘Gunnar Solskjaer’ and Terry ‘El Tel’, the Boys have turned a tumultuous season around where relegation has been fought off and the unlikely play-off spot is now firmly in their sights.

Niall Curruthers opened the scoring on the half hour mark when his dribbling skills on the left wing gave him the space to whip in a cross which nestled in the top right corner much to the plaudits of the supporters at the Flagpole.

The second goal came on 50 minutes from an excellent Kevin Doran free kick from 20 yards which hit the top corner with aplomb. From then on Carruthers put on a five star exhibition of ball control and skill which was complimented with the visit of the ice cream van in the second half for a festival ready seaside faithful. Carruthers simply put the flake on top!

Kerrykeel were reduced to eight men following three separate red cards.

Skipper Eoin Sheridan rounded off the fine display for the home side with a diving headed goal on 88 minutes from a fine Reggie Miller cross to seal the win.

Ballybofey Utd 1

Drumoghill F.C. 4

Drumoghill secured League One survival with a 4-1 win at Ballybofey Utd. Conor Temple with an early goal for Drumoghill and Richie Moore with a double, and Anthony Doherty also on the score sheet had Drumoghill 4 up before a late consolation goal from Ballybofey.



St. Catherines 0

Gweedore Celtic 0

The home team needed a win in order to avoid the play-offs and remain in division one but they came up against a resilient Gweedore team that weren’t going to lie down too easily .

Both defence units were extremely busy with Sean Paul Gallagher orchestrating the away defence to perfection while John Ban Gallagher had a busy afternoon for the saints watching Eamonn mc Gee. Clear cut chances were few and far between and this meant a lot of shots from distance that were always well marshalled by the opposing keepers.

The best chance of the game fell to Conor O Rourke on 65 minutes . He latched on to a ball played over the top of the Gweedore centre halves and with only the keeper to beat, he blazed his shot high and wide .

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Gweedore United 3

Raphoe Town 3

Near perfect conditions at Carrickboyle saw second place Raphoe Town visit Gaoth Dobhair United on Sunday for the last match of the season.

Raphoe went ahead but Stephen MacPháidín equalised before half-time from the penalty spot.

Raphoe were to open up a two-goal lead after some good build up play from Oliver Quinn and Dean McConville, the latter finishing well after some excellent play up the left wing from Corey McBride-Gillen.

Gaoth Dobhair’s marauding left back Paul Doogan finished off his own move to close the gap and at 3-2, Marc McPháidín’s expertly delivered free kick levelled matters.

Football fell by the wayside during the second period with a flurry of cards shown, Raphoe’s Oliver Quinn seeing red with ten left on the clock.



In case you missed it…

Wednesday 29th July 2020

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Cappry Rovers Res 1

Castlefin Celtic Res 0

Castlefin started this game very well and set the tone of the game for most of the first half with the away side taking the game to Cappry from the start.

Castlefin should have taken the lead in the 15th minute when Reece Gallagher got on to a mistake in the Cappry defence but saw his effort come off the post. Cappry, in the 30th minute, scored what proved to be the winner against the run of play when James Speight crossed for Ronan Carlin who headed into the top corner.

Castlefin started the second half well and went looking to get level but the Cappry defence held strong.

Glenea United won the Division One title. For separate report see HERE