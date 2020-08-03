Preview: Harps resume action at Finn Park - in six-pointer with Shelbourne

Football comes home to Finn Park this Tuesday evening as the club hosts Shelbourne in their first home game of the restart.

The last time the sides met was in the 2018 First Division season, where all four games ended in a draw.

Both sides will be hoping to bounce back having suffered defeats over the weekend.

Shelbourne lost out to 1-0 Waterford at Tolka Park while Harps were beaten 3-1 by the league leaders Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght stadium.

The game is only able to take place at Finn Park thanks to the generosity of Harps fans and the wider football community in supporting the club’s GoFundMe campaign to carry out the necessary renovations to comply with COVID19 protocols.

The campaign is still open until kick-off.

Speaking ahead of the game, Harps boss Ollie Horgan paid tribute to the fans.

“We’re obviously delighted to have the football back but it is a major blow for us that we can’t have the same home crowd in Ballybofey. Our fans have been excellent down through the years and have probably kept us in the division or got us back into it when we went down so that will certainly be a loss to us.”

Season ticket holders who were selected to attend the game are asked to enter via the Chestnut Road entrance in good time ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off and, if they have not already, to respond to the club’s email as soon as possible.

The match sponsors are JDR Engineering.

You can watch the game online at watchloi.ie