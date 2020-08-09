Donegal Junior League - results and fixtures

Contact
Donegal Junior League
Results
Saturday 8th August
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Arranmore United 7, Milford United Reserves 1
Strand Rovers v. Keadue Rovers Reserves (Postponed)
Oldtown Celtic 4, Donegal Town Reserves 3
Kildrum Tigers Reserves 6, Glenea United Reserves 0
Fintown Harps AFC 1, Glencar Celtic 8
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Kilmac Cel Res 4, Ballybofey Utd Res 2
Cranford United Res 3, Drumbar F.C. 1
Castlefin Celtic Res v. Drumkeen United Res (postponed)
Drumoghill F.C. Res 3, Dunlewey Celtic 1
Cappry Rovers Res 5, Copany Rovers 0
Sunday 9th August 2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 1, Kildrum Tigers 4
Cappry Rovers 7, Milford United 0
Bonagee United v. Drumkeen United (postponed)
Donegal Town 5, Keadue Rovers 1
Cranford United 2, Kilmacrennan Celtic 3
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Rathmullan Celtic 4, Ballybofey United 1
Donegal Junior League
Fixtures
Monday 10th August 20
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 7p.m.
Wednesday 12th August 2020 K.O. 7p.m.
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Milford United v. Kildrum Tigers
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two K.0. 7p.m.
Castlefin Celtic Reserves v. Drumbar F.C.
Saturday 15th August K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Keadue Rovers Res v. Arranmore United (K.O. 1p.m.)
Donegal Town Res v. Strand Rovers
Glencar Celtic v. Glenea United Reserves
Kildrum Tigers Res v. Oldtown Celtic
Milford United Res v. Fintown Harps AFC
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two K.O. 2p.m.
Copany Rovers v. Ballybofey United Reserves
Cranford United Res v. Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Drumbar F.C. v. Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Drumkeen United Res v. Drumoghill F.C. Reserves
Dunlewey Celtic v. Cappry Rovers Reserves
Sunday 16th August 2020
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Drumkeen United v. Donegal Town
Keadue Rovers v. Cranford United
Kildrum Tigers v. Cappry Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v. Castlefin Celtic
Milford United v. Bonagee United
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.