Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Extra.ie FAI Cup Full-Time - Finn Harps v. St Patrick's Athletic

Extra.ie FAI Cup Full-Time - Finn Harps v. St Patrick's Athletic

Ryan Connolly score for Harps. File photo: Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps 1

St. Patrick’s Athletic    0


Underdogs Finn Harps shocked St. Pat’s thanks to an early blunder that ultimately cost the Saints their place in the Extra.ie FAI cup.

History was made as this was the first time that these two sides have ever met in this competition outside of Dublin.

When they last met in this competition, Pat’s went onto win the cup, but this turned out to be a morale boosting win for the Donegal side at Finn Park who advance to the second round.

Pat’s, having disposed of Harps on a 2-0 scoreline in the league on Friday, made a raft of changes to their line-up as did Harps who started with veteran 38-year-old Rafael Cretaro in attack.

Harps got off to the proverbial dream start after a calamitous mix-up in the visitor’s defence as Rory Feely and new goalkeeper Conor Kearns totally misread a ball in from Karl O’Sullivan and in nipped Ryan Connolly to capitalise and guide it into an unguarded net with only four minutes on the clock.

Then, after 11 minutes, Harps almost added a second when new signing Stephen Folan fired in a curling free that forced Conor Kearns to get down smartly at the expense of a corner.

But, with Darragh Markey looking inventive in midfield, the Saints began to string together some decent moves as they opened Harps up.

Martin Rennie had a shot from distance, and then a free - which was spilled initially by Mark Anthony McGInley - before at the other end Cretaro whipped a cross in front of goal but nobody was on hand to connect.

The game dipped in terms of intensity before the break although Markey did produce one decent effort that whizzed just wide of the Harps post and Folan gave Pat’s a scare with a close range header.

The home side began the second half on a positive note with Sam Todd and former Pat’s player Dave Webster both going close.

The Saints brought on the big guns, Robbie Benson, Chris Forrester and the exciting Georgie Kelly - who scored the brace on Friday -  but Harps continued to defend doggedly.

Benson was soon in action forcing McGinley into a near-post save but Pat’s disappointed and Harps held on.

Meanwhile, next up for Harps is a home game against second-placed Bohs on Saturday.

Pat’s, meanwhile, are at home to Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers on Sunday.


Finn Harps: McGInley; Webster, Sadiki, Folan, Todd; R. Harkin (Coyle, 78 mins), Connolly (T. McNamee, 87 mins), Donnellan, Delap; O’Sullivan, Cretaro (Russell, 68 mins).


St. Patrick’s Athletic: Kearns; Titov (Doona, 78 mins), Feely. McNally, Bermingham; Gibson, Ward (Benson, 53 mins), Lennon, Markey (Forrester, 53 mins), McClelland; Rennie (Kelly, 53 mins).


Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie