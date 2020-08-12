FAI Cup draw is made - Harps face away trip to First Division club

Contact
The draw for the Extra.ie FAI Cup second round draw has been made.
Finn Harps, who beat St. Patrick's Athletic 1-0 in the first round on Monday, will now face a trip to the Carlisle Grounds to face First Division Bray Wanderers.
The games will be played on the weekend of August 28.
The full draw is:
Athlone Town v. Wexford
Bohemians v. Cabinteely
Bray Wanderers v. Finn Harps
Cobh Ramblers v. Dundalk
Drogheda United v. Derry City
Galway United v. Shelbourne
Shamrock Rovers v. Cork City
UCD v. Sligo Rovers
Robert Owen Jones, Head of Mission for Australian Embassy laying a wreath at St Mura's Fahan. Also: Cllr Albert Doherty and Fiona Doherty, Development Officer, Donegal County Council
Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Loughlainn, Minister Charlie McConalogue, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, Mayor of Donegal Cllr Rena Donaghey, Mayor of Inishowen Cllr Albert Doherty at Official Mica launch
