FAI Cup draw is made - Harps face away trip to First Division club

The draw for the Extra.ie FAI Cup second round draw has been made.

Finn Harps, who beat St. Patrick's Athletic 1-0 in the first round on Monday, will now face a trip to the Carlisle Grounds to face First Division Bray Wanderers.

The games will be played on the weekend of August 28.

The full draw is:

Athlone Town v. Wexford

Bohemians v. Cabinteely

Bray Wanderers v. Finn Harps

Cobh Ramblers v. Dundalk

Drogheda United v. Derry City

Galway United v. Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers v. Cork City

UCD v. Sligo Rovers