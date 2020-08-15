Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bohs will be a hugely demanding test for Finn Harps today

Match has 2.00 pm start

Bohs will be a hugely demanding test for Finn Harps today

Harps players congratulate Ryan Connolly after he scored against St. Pat's in the cup. Picture: Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps will be hoping to follow on from Monday's FAI Cup first round victory by getting a result against Bohemians at Finn Park this afternoon. Kick-off is 2.00 pm.

But it will take a huge effort from Ollie Horgan's charges to get anything from the visitors who come into the game unbeaten since the restart, including an impressive win over champions Dundalk last weekend.

Confidence will be high in the Gypsies camp as they look to keep the pressure on rivals Shamrock Rovers in first place. 

Harps will be buoyed by Monday night’s victory over St. Pats in the FAI Cup first round. The club are without a point since the restart, but will be hoping to carry momentum from Monday into this tie.

Karl O’Sullivan told FinnHarps.ie: “Confidence is definitely high after Monday. Obviously we want to get points on the board in the league but a win is always a big lift no matter where it comes from." 

"It was good to get the win over Pats having lost to them on the Friday before and we’ll take a lot from that. There’s been a buzz about training in the past couple of days so hopefully we can take that into the Bohs game and get a good result." 

In the four meetings between the sides last season Bohemians came out on top in three games, the most memorable being an eight goal thriller at Dalymount Park won 5-3 by the home side. Harps’ sole victory came in a 1-0 win courtesy of a superb strike from Aussie midfielder and playoff hero Harry Ascroft. 

The game is sponsored by the Donegal Celtic Supporters Association. Match Ball sponsorship kindly donated by Tony O’Mahoney to raise awareness for Samaritans Ireland; “We understand the power of human connection and how talking can help when you’re finding life tough. Call us free on 116 123"

Injured: Mark Timlin

Doubtful: Shane McEleney, Barry McNamee, Gareth Harkin

Suspended: None

Fans can watch the game live on watchloi.ie

Get your matchday programme (printed or digital) HERE

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie