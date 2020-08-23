Dramatic finish in Waterford as Finn Harps come from behind to win

Adrian Delap came off the bench to hit a 90th minute winner to earn Finn Harps a crucial victory at the RSC on Sunday afternoon

Waterford FC . . 2

Finn Harps . . . 3

In an amazing finish there were four goals in the final eight minutes as Harps twice came from behind to win.

Former Dundee United midfielder Ali Coote had fired Waterford in front on 14 minutes, his strike taking a deflection on its way past Mark Anthony McGinley.

It was a poor goal to concede but Harps dug in and played well for periods of a closely fought first half.

They got back on level terms on 82 minutes when Dave Webster levelled matters.

But within a minute, Harps conceded again, John Martin scoring for the home side.

Alexander Kogler, who was brought on in attack, struck for the equaliser on 87 and then in a dramatic finish, Delap popped up with the winner as the game entered injury time.

The win was only Harps' second in the league this season. It lifts Harps off the bottom of the table and they move ahead of Cork City on goal difference