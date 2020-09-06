Brian McCormick Cup - First semi-final sees five goals, but who got through?

Contact
Cappry Rovers are through to the Brian McCormick Sports Cup Final.
They defeated fellow Donegal League Division One side Bonagee United 4-1 at Diamond Park, Ballyare, on Sunday afternoon.
They will now play the winners of Monday evening’s second semi-final (also at Ballyare) between Kilmacrennan Celtic and Kildrum Tigers.
The Letterkenny side began well and had a goal disallowed for off-side before Aaron Kelly, with a penalty, and Dean O’Donnell scored for the Ballybofey outfit.
Cappry’s player-manager Paddy McNulty got made it 3-0 before Bonagee pulled one back through Aidy McLaughlin.
Sean McBride added the fourth to secure passage to the decider.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.