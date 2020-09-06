Brian McCormick Cup - First semi-final sees five goals, but who got through?

Cappry Rovers are through to the Brian McCormick Sports Cup Final.

They defeated fellow Donegal League Division One side Bonagee United 4-1 at Diamond Park, Ballyare, on Sunday afternoon.

They will now play the winners of Monday evening’s second semi-final (also at Ballyare) between Kilmacrennan Celtic and Kildrum Tigers.

The Letterkenny side began well and had a goal disallowed for off-side before Aaron Kelly, with a penalty, and Dean O’Donnell scored for the Ballybofey outfit.

Cappry’s player-manager Paddy McNulty got made it 3-0 before Bonagee pulled one back through Aidy McLaughlin.

Sean McBride added the fourth to secure passage to the decider.