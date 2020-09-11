Harps' newest striker could add badly needed firepower

Contact
New striker Jack Serrant. Photo: Clare McCahill
Finn Harps new striker Jack Serrant-Green has now joined up with the Finn Harps squad for training.
Green signed on for the remainder of the season at Ballybofey two weeks ago.
The Englishman began his career at Burton Albion before making the switch to Gottne IF in Sweden.
He most recently played at Bodens BK where his 28 goals fired the club to the Second Division title in 2018.
Jack told club media that he’s settled in and looking forward to getting on the pitch; “I’m delighted to be here. I want to work hard, show the fans what I can do and hopefully help us move up the table.”
Prior to the announcement Ollie Horgan spoke of the importance of squad depth for the run-in: “We’re down bodies after Monday both through injury and suspension and every single one of these next eight games are hugely important. At the end of the day goals win football matches so hopefully Jack can come in now and help us push on to where we want to be come the end of the season.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.