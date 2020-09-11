Harps' newest striker could add badly needed firepower

Finn Harps new striker Jack Serrant-Green has now joined up with the Finn Harps squad for training.

Green signed on for the remainder of the season at Ballybofey two weeks ago.

The Englishman began his career at Burton Albion before making the switch to Gottne IF in Sweden.

He most recently played at Bodens BK where his 28 goals fired the club to the Second Division title in 2018.

Jack told club media that he’s settled in and looking forward to getting on the pitch; “I’m delighted to be here. I want to work hard, show the fans what I can do and hopefully help us move up the table.”

Prior to the announcement Ollie Horgan spoke of the importance of squad depth for the run-in: “We’re down bodies after Monday both through injury and suspension and every single one of these next eight games are hugely important. At the end of the day goals win football matches so hopefully Jack can come in now and help us push on to where we want to be come the end of the season.”