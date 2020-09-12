Voodoo Venue Cup Final - Full-time: Glencar Celtic v. Keadue Rovers Reserves

Glencar Celtic have won the Voodoo Venue Cup.

This afternoon they defeated Keadue Rovers Reserves 3-1 in the final at Ballyare.

Glencar led 3-0 at the break thanks to a brace of goals from Eddie McLaughlin and one from Paddy Collins.

Keadue pulled one back through Owen Boyle, but Glencar held on for victory.

Full report to follow....