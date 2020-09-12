More silverware for Aileach as they triumph in Buncrana Credit Union Cup Final

Aileach are celebrating once again, following victory over Clonmany Shamrocks in a cracking Buncrana Credit Union Cup Final at Maginn Park.

The Premier Division champions took an early lead but it was 1-1 at the break.

Clonmany, the First Division champions, then went 2-1 ahead.

However, Aileach struck back and eventually won 5-3.

See this week's Inish Times for a full report.