Thanks Bohs - Harps in a stronger position to avoid relegation

Bohemians' comprehensive 3-0 victory over bottom club Cork City at Dalymount Park on Friday evening is good news for Finn Harps in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier Division.

The result means that bottom club Cork are two points behind Finn Harps with just four games to play. The side who finishes in bottom spot is automatically relegated while the side finishing second bottom will go into a promotion/relegation play-off against First Division opposition.

Significantly, Cork's goal difference is now minus 17 as opposed of minus 11 for the Donegal side.

Bohs' win means they stay second are now within five points of runaway leaders Shamrock Rovers who are odds on to lift the title. Bohs have only have three games left, and have played one more that their great rivals.

However, the win over Cork means that Bohemians have secured European football for the second season in a row.

Andre Wright (2) and Danny Grant were on target for Keith Long's side.