Thanks Bohs - Harps in a stronger position to avoid relegation

Contact
Bohemians' comprehensive 3-0 victory over bottom club Cork City at Dalymount Park on Friday evening is good news for Finn Harps in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier Division.
The result means that bottom club Cork are two points behind Finn Harps with just four games to play. The side who finishes in bottom spot is automatically relegated while the side finishing second bottom will go into a promotion/relegation play-off against First Division opposition.
Significantly, Cork's goal difference is now minus 17 as opposed of minus 11 for the Donegal side.
Bohs' win means they stay second are now within five points of runaway leaders Shamrock Rovers who are odds on to lift the title. Bohs have only have three games left, and have played one more that their great rivals.
However, the win over Cork means that Bohemians have secured European football for the second season in a row.
Andre Wright (2) and Danny Grant were on target for Keith Long's side.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
RTÉ sports broadcaster Marty Morrissey visited Donegal this week to compile a package on the postponement of the senior final. He is pictured in Kilcar along with cameraman Shane Wallace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.