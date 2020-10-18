Contact

New date confirmed for Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers league match

More fixture changes confirmed in league and cup

Harps fixtures

Finn Park will play host to a busy run of games in the closing weeks of the season

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

The Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers match - due to be played tomorrow night (Monday) - has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 1 with a 7.45pm kick-off at Finn Park.

The game was postponed during the week following a Covid outbreak in the Rovers camp.

There has also been a change in date for the Harps v Shamrock Rovers FAI Cup match next month.

This evening, the FAI confirmed that a number of games have been rescheduled in the SSE Airtricity League and Extra.ie FAI Cup. 

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, originally scheduled for Friday October 15, will now take place on Wednesday October 28, with kick-off at 6pm and live on RTÉ 2.

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, originally scheduled for Monday October 18, will now take place on Sunday November 1, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic, originally scheduled for Friday October 23, will now take place on Wednesday November 4, with a kick-off at 7.45pm.

Derry City v Shelbourne, originally scheduled for Sunday October 25th, will now take place on Friday October 23, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

In the SSE Airtricity League First Division, Drogheda United v Wexford, originally scheduled for Friday October 15, will now take place on Saturday October 24, with kick-off at 3pm.

There has also been two fixtures rescheduled in the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals. Sligo Rovers v Derry City, originally scheduled for Friday October 30, will now take place on Sunday November 1, with kick-off to be confirmed.

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, originally scheduled for Sunday, November 1, is now scheduled to take place on the weekend ending Sunday, November 14, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

Harps' next game is on Saturday when they travel to play Bohemians in the Premier Division.

There was one game played in the Premier Division on Sunday with Shelbourne defeating Sligo Rovers 1-0 at Tolka Park.

Harps are second from bottom, a point ahead of Cork City who have played two games more.

